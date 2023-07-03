DIY SOS: Couple who fostered 103 kids over 15 years shattered by unexpected death of beloved birth daughter

DIY SOS: The Big Build visits Carbis Bay in episode 2 of the popular BBC One series, and it’s a difficult watch at times.

Viewers know that the team helps bring communities together and transform people’s lives, and none more so than Stephen and Lynn Smedley who live in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

After 15 years of fostering, Stephen and Lynn were looking forward to their well-earned retirement… However, the dream dramatically changed when their world was blown apart by tragedy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest episode of DIY SOS: The Big Build in Carbis Bay.

Stephen and Lynn Smedley are raising their three grandsons after the tragic death of their daughter (Credit: BBC One)

DIY SOS: The Big Build in Carbis Bay

Stephen and Lynn Smedley fostered children for 15 years, often vulnerable kids with life-changing conditions. The pair fostered premature babies with cerebral palsy through to single teenage mums. What’s that saying about not all heroes wear capes?

After the pair retired, the selfless couple decided to buy a small bungalow near the sea in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. However, their lives were shattered when tragedy struck.

In April 2017, their beloved 32-year-old daughter Carrie passed away unexpectedly in her sleep. As well as grieving for their daughter, Stephen and Lynn were left caring for their three young grandsons.

Single mother Carrie tragically left behind Ruben, 17, Jaden, 11, and Uche, 10. Youngest son Uche found his mum lifeless in bed. Teenager Ruben had to grow up very fast when his mum, Carrie, died suddenly. He was only 13 himself.

Grandmother Lynn says: “It was actually Uche that had found her, he was six. He and Jaden just thought they couldn’t wake mummy up. They got their big brother Ruben. He came upstairs and realised what had happened. For those two little boys to have had to found their mum like that.

Lynn added: “They’re never going to forget not being able to wake her up and Ruben will never forget not being able to save her. I knew I had to do something for these boys. They’re my priority now.”

The Smedley family can now enjoy a more spacious life (Credit: BBC One)

Stephen and Lynn Smedley in Cornwall

The three young boys, devastated by the death of their mum, moved in with their grandparents in their two-bed bungalow. However, with little space, they were forced to share a single 10x12ft bedroom with a triple bunkbed.

Lynn and Stephen’s home had only one bathroom for all five of them. Meanwhile, Lynn was forced to do the ironing in the shed due to lack of space. Stephen cared for the boys after being made redundant just two days after Carrie’s death. Meanwhile, Lynn worked 23 hours per week as a healthcare assistant. Struggling for money, they needed their home reconfigured and enlarged to accommodate three growing, grieving boys.

Their living space had created a unnecessary amount of “extra stresses” for the family, on top of the sudden death and unfortunately timed redundancy.

Ruben offered to move out so his grandparents would have more money for his younger siblings, but Stephen and Lynn were adamant the boys would stay together. Steve said: “There’s no way in a million years we’d let them go anywhere else.”

Opening up to the DIY SOS team, Ruben revealed his regrets over not spending more time with his mother as a teenager. He told host Nick Knowles: “When I turned 13, I never got out of my bedroom. I regret that, I never got to spend time with my mum.

“I’ll never forget her because she’s my mum, but I try to think of the good times. I never really think it’s just about me or my brothers. It’s about everyone. It’s about my Nan and Grandad and just the family.”

Carrie and her three sons (Credit: BBC One)

DIY SOS Carbis Bay: The team transform the Smedley home

Lynn experienced mixed emotions when she discovered her home would be the focus of DIY SOS. She admits: “When I got the call, it was amazing, I was so pleased. I thought, how much easier is life going to be. And then I thought, do I want it? Do I want this, because I want Carrie. It’s confirmation she’s not coming back. It was like a rock hit me.”

The DIY SOS team completely gutted the house – including the kitchen that Lynn installed lovingly before her life changed for ever. The builders constructed an extension in its place so the boys could have their own bedroom each.

Meanwhile, Stephen and Lynn got a private bathroom. The family are given a new spacious kitchen and dining area with banquette seating. The garden is transformed into a large social space with a patio, wooden dining furniture and a BBQ. The DIY SOS team also create a special place in the house in tribute to Carrie.

Amazingly, the renovations were complete in nine days with the help of 92 volunteers. Dozens of local companies, tradespeople and volunteers helped out with the project and star Nick Knowles described the community spirit in the Duchy as “absolutely amazing”.

Poignantly, the team placed 103 ornamental butterflies in the house to represent each of Lynne and Steve’s foster children, as well as an extra special one for Carrie.

Lynn says: “When we realised we had lost Carrie, we were devastated. Nothing can prepare you for losing a child. But our first instinct was to protect the boys. There was no hesitation the boys would come and live with us, then reality struck.

“It has been extremely hard at times, no privacy or space, no time to grieve. But the boys come first. We can now move forward and build our lives.”

Elsewhere, youngest boy Uche told the cameras: “I am the luckiest boy in the world.”

DIY SOS: The Big Build airs on Monday, June 03, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

