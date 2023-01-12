Next Level Chef started on ITV last night (January 11), but if Gordon Ramsay was hoping for a good review of his new show then he was delivered a bit of a blow judging by the Twitter reaction.

While it was a treat for some fans, a lot of other viewers had the same complaint about the new cooking competition show.

Next Level Chef is based on an American series that Gordon has brought over to the UK, but viewers couldn’t help but think that new series felt a little “too American”.

In fact, the gripe caused some to “switch off”.

Viewers felt Next Level Chef had a very American feel to it (Credit: ITV)

Next Level Chef review: Viewers all make the same complaint

Viewers who tuned in for Next Level Chef last night all had the same complaint – the show feels “too American”.

One viewer said: “The production on Next Level Chef is very… American. That’s not a compliment.”

The show is based on Gordon Ramsay‘s US series, so it makes sense that it feels that way.

It splits 12 contestants across three kitchens – one is a luxurious top-flight kitchen, one is a middle kitchen and the bottom one is a very basic basement kitchen.

But the concept didn’t stop some viewers from switching off.

One said: “10 minutes in… Oh dear… Could not watch a second more of it. Unbearably too American and hyper.”

The show has a VERY fast pace which palso roved too much for some viewers.

One took to Twitter to say: “It’s far too fake American whoop whoop grab grab.

“I turned it off at the first adverts, shame because Gordon Ramsay is my fave TV chef.”

Gordon is joined by American judge Nyesha Arrington, who won the first Next Level Chef Stateside.

But it seems this proved too much for some viewers: “Could this programme be any more American?”

Some viewers pointed out Next Level Chef has a very similar concept to a horror film… (Credit: ITV)

Viewers compare Gordon Ramsay’s new show to ‘horror film’

Quite a few fans pointed out that Next Level Chef is similar to Netflix‘s 2019 horror film The Platform.

The popular horror film is set in a future where prisoners are housed on platforms where inmates in the upper cells are fed while those below starve.

One fan took to Twitter and said: “#NextLevelChef is like a cross between MasterChef and the Netflix film The Platform.”

But they still enjoyed the show despite the horror film comparison!

They added: “Great concept and a great way to prove that it isn’t the tools that make a great craftsman but how they use them.”

After getting accused by Lord Sugar of stealing the concept of The Apprentice for Future Food Stars, it seems like Gordon can’t fend off the “stolen idea” accusations!

Next Level Chef continues on Wednesday, January 18 at 9pm on ITV1. Episodes are available on ITVX after airing.

