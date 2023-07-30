New mum Janette Manrara reveals Strictly comeback plans as she reflects on ‘needing help’

Janette Manrara, new mum to a baby daughter, has opened up about her Strictly Come Dancing comeback plans.

Dance fave Janette and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec announced the arrival of Lyra Rose into the world on Friday (July 28).

The couple gave Instagram fans a peep at the new addition to their family with a touching black and white image.

Both Janette and Aljaz have stepped away from teaming up with celebs to participate in the BBC dance series that made their names over the past couple of years.

They have been open about their struggles to conceive. But Janette discovered she was pregnant just before IVF treatment.

Ahead of Lyra’s birth, Janette told The Sun about her future work expectations – and also reflected on whether that might mean she and Aljaz ‘need help’.

When will Janette Manrara return to Strictly after having her baby?

Janette told the tabloid news outlet she is aiming to be back on spin off show It Takes Two when the next series kicks off in September.

And following former co-host Rylan’s departure, she will be joined by 2022 runner up Fleur East to front it.

Janette explained: “The good thing is, It Takes Two is only a couple of days a week because I’m splitting it with Fleur, so I’m not having to work five days a week 9-5 straight away. I can ease myself back into things.

She also indicated a nanny could be in the cards to assist if she and her husband consider it necessary.

Janette continued: “Aljaz and I will co-parent between the two of us as much as we can. We haven’t thrown the idea of a nanny out of the window, and if it gets to a point we need help, we’ll hire help.”

‘Dream of a husband’

Janette also praised her man for ensuring she could ‘connect’ with her unborn child while she was pregnant. And that’s because he helped her take the pressure off she puts on herself.

She noted how Aljaz was on always on hand to make certain she was as comfortable as she could be.

“Aljaz has just been a dream of a husband throughout the whole process. He cooks for me, he knows I like to keep a tidy house, so he keeps the house really neat if I haven’t had a chance to clean up,” she added.

