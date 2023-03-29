Netflix drops erotic trailer and start date for new drama Obsession starring Happy Valley star

Netflix has revealed the start date for its raunchy new drama Obsession starring Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy.

The streaming service has also dropped the first trailer for the erotic limited series – and prudes should definitely look away now!

The bite-sized teaser flashes plenty of flesh, and sizzling chemistry between the two lead actors.

Think Fifty Shades for a TV audience.

Here’s what you need to know about Obsession on Netflix and its start date…

Charlie Murphy and Richard Armitage embark on a dangerous affair in Obsession (Credit: Netflix)

What’s the start date for Obsession on Netflix?

Obsession will land on Netflix on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The entire series will be available from that date – which is only a few weeks away!

As with all Netflix series, it should stay on the streaming service indefinitely.

Is there a trailer for Obsession?

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Obsession – and Mary Whitehouse will be turning in her grave.

The teaser alone squeezes a bit of bondage, plenty of sex, and an abundance of seriously intense looks between the leading actors Charlie Murphy and Richard Armitage, who play Anna and William.

We see Anna and William meeting for the first time, and the sexual chemistry is palpable.

Anna is dating William’s son Jay, but that doesn’t seem to stop them ripping each other’s clothes off…

The trailer also shows Indira Varma as William’s wife Ingrid, telling her husband: “Our son is obsessed.”

But her husband is also stoking a little obsession of his own.

William eventually “surrenders to his obsession” and the pair embark on a dangerous and passionate affair – behind the back of Jay.

But how long can they keep their sexual relationship a secret?

And what is Anna (Charlie Murphy) really capable of?

Richard Armitage as infatuated William in Obsession (Credit: Netflix)

How many episodes is Obsession on Netflix?

Obsession is a limited series coming soon to Netflix.

It will be four episodes long.

Each episode will be one hour.

Obsession Netflix start date: What’s the plot?

Netflix tells us that the series follows a forbidden love triangle.

It centres on an intense affair between a talented surgeon and his son’s fiancée.

The red hot relationship eventually spirals into a dangerous, all-consuming obsession, with devastating consequences for the whole family…

Netflix shares: “Obsession is a thrilling and seductive limited series about erotic obsession and forbidden desire.”

We’re in!

Obsession: Anna meets William for the first time – and sparks fly! (Credit: Netflix)

Who is in the cast of Obsession?

Richard Armitage leads the cast as William Farrow.

Viewers will know the actor as Thorin in The Hobbit franchise, Claude Becker in Ocean’s 8, and Heinz Kruger in Captain America.

He’s also starred in multiple TV series including Spooks, Strike Back, The Stranger and Stay Close.

Happy Valley star Charlie Murphy plays the complicated Anna Barton.

She’s probably best known as Ann Gallagher from Happy Valley.

She’s also known for playing Simone Turner in The Capture, and Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders.

Indira Varma stars as William’s wife Ingrid Farrow.

You might recognise her as Khadija Khan in The Capture, or Tala Durith in the recent Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi.

She famously played Niobe in Rome, and Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, Rish Shah plays Anna’s fiancé Jay Farrow.

You’ll probably recognise him as Kirin Kotecha from Emmerdale, and Kamran in Ms Marvel.

Gangs of London star Pippa Bennett-Warner also joins the cast as Anna’s best friend Peggy.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet Revolution star Sonera Angel plays Sally Farrow, Andor’s Anil Goutam is Ingrid’s father, Edward, and The Crown’s Marion Bailey plays Anna’s mother, Elizabeth.

Obsession Netflix start date: Is it based on a book?

Obsession is based on Josephine Hart’s popular debut novella named Damage.

Josephine Hart wrote the novel in the 90s, when the events are also set.

However, Netflix’s version will be a contemporary adaptation.

The novella was previously made into a film in 1992 starring Jeremy Irons, Juliette Binoche, and Miranda Richardson.

It was also adapted into an opera of the same name in 2004.

Obsession arrives on Netflix on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

