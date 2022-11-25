Obsession on Netflix: Richard Armitage stars in new series about ‘erotic obsession and forbidden desire’

Obsession on Netflix is a new Richard Armitage series promising sex, drama and desire – and it sounds damn good to us!

But who is in the cast alongside Richard Armitage, and what is the drama about?

How many episodes are there, and when is the start date?

Here’s everything you need to know about Obsession on Netflix…

What is Obsession on Netflix about?

Obsession follows a forbidden love triangle…

The drama centres around the mysterious Anna Barton, who begins an affair with her fiance’s father, William.

But as Anna fights to keep her two relationships on the go, William’s obsession with her grows stronger.

Can Anna keep her secrets hidden before someone gets hurt?

Netflix shares: “Obsession is a thrilling and seductive limited series about erotic obsession and forbidden desire.”

Who is in the cast of Obsession opposite Richard Armitage?

Obsession has a great cast filled with some of the best names on TV right now.

Richard Armitage leads the cast as William.

Viewers will know the actor as Thorin from The Hobbit film series, Claude Becker in Ocean’s 8, and Heinz Kruger in Captain America.

He’s also starred in multiple TV series including Spooks, Strike Back, The Stranger and Stay Close.

Charlie Murphy plays the complicated Anna, and she’s probably best known as Ann Gallagher from Happy Valley.

She also recently starred in The Capture as Simone Turner, and Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders.

Indira Varma stars as William’s wife Ingrid.

You might recognise her as Khadija Khan in The Capture, or Tala Durith in the recent Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi.

She famously played Niobe in Rome, and Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones.

Frankly, she can do no wrong.

Meanwhile, Rish Shah plays Anna’s fiance Martyn.

You’ll probably recognise him as Kirin Kotecha from Emmerdale, and Kamran in Ms Marvel.

Gangs of London star Pippa Bennett-Warner also joins the cast as Peggy.

Richard Armitage – Is Obsession on Netflix based on a book?

Obsession is based on Josephine Hart’s popular debut novella named Damage.

Josephine Hart wrote the novel in the 90s, when the events are also set.

However, Netflix’s version will be a contemporary adaptation.

While the novel was written more from the perspective of William, it appears that Netflix’s adaptation will focus more on Anna’s point of view.

Is Obsession also a film?

If you think you might have seen this story before – you’d be right!

It was previously made into a film in 1992 starring Jeremy Irons and Miranda Richardson.

The Academy nominated Miranda Richardson for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as the wife of Jeremy Iron’s unfaithful character.

It was also adapted into an opera of the same name in 2004!

How many episodes will there be?

Obsession will be a four-part series.

Each episode is expected to be an hour long…

That’s four hours of banging drama right there, pardon the pun!

When is the start date for Richard Armitage’s Obsession on Netflix?

We don’t have an exact start date for Obsession just yet!

However, Netflix confirms that Obsession will launch in 2023.

Make sure to watch this space for an exact start date for Obsession!

Obsession will launch on Netflix in 2023.

