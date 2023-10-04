Strictly pro Neil Jones welcomes first baby with Chyna Mills as pair share adorable picture

Strictly star Neil Jones and Love Island partner Chyna Mills have welcomed their first baby.

The couple, who are both first-time parents, shared the lovely news today (October 4), along with a black and white photo of their little girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHYNA MILLS (@chymills_)

Neil Jones and Chyna baby news

Posting on Instagram, Strictly pro Neil and Chyna shared a close up of the baby girl’s tiny feet. The caption read: “Our hearts are so full.”

The Strictly pros were out in force in the comments section. Dad-of-two Gorka Marquez said: “Congrats guys.” Luba Mushtuck sent what seemed like a billion red heart emojis. Judge Motsi Mabuse also commented, she said: “Congratulations guys.”

How long have Neil and Chyna been together?

The pair revealed they were expecting after a whirlwind romance, with Neil proposing just seven months after they started dating. But it turned out that Chyna was already pregnant at that point.

Chyna, 24, who was a bombshell on the 2022 season of Love Island, met Strictly pro Neil after he messaged her on Instagram. Former youth worker turned model, Chyna said yes to Neil, 40 after he got down on one knee during a stunning trip to Bali.

Neil and Chyna met up after he slid into her DMs when he saw her on Love Island 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Neil had planned the proposal while on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. When they then found out Chyna was pregnant, he felt like ‘everything was coming together’.

But Chyna didn’t believe he was being serious at first. She told Hello! magazine: “At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time.

“Then Neil was like: ‘Chyna, so is it a yes or no?’ because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: ‘Yeah!'”

Will the couple get married soon?

After the whirlwind of their relationship so far, Chyna has said the couple will “definitely not” be marrying this year.

Wanting to slow things down a bit, Chyna told OK! magazine that she needs time. She said: “We only just got engaged. This wedding isn’t going to be half-hearted – anyone who knows me knows I am extra AF, like extra.”

Chyna and Neil were together for seven months before he proposed to her (Credit: Splash News)

“I’ve got a lot of planning to do anyway,” she added. “We are having a baby, that all can’t happen in one year. I feel like I’m going to be a bridezilla but yeah, there’s a lot of planning that needs to go into this and I can’t wait. Maybe, like, two years.”

Neil was married before, to fellow Strictly pro Katya Jones. But after she was pictured kissing contestant Seann Walsh, the pair called time on their relationship in 2018.

Read more: Strictly favourite’s unborn baby targeted by cruel trolls

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.