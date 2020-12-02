Naked Attraction star Jerome had an awkward encounter with Amber on the latest episode of the Channel 4 show.

The pair were looking like they were set to hit it off and become one of the show’s success stories.

Sadly for Jerome, despite getting chosen, he still managed to mess things up.

Jerome did not impress Naked Attraction viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Jerome say on Naked Attraction?

After meeting face-to-face, things quickly went downhill.

He told her: “The best things come in small packages,” before following it up with an X-rated punchline about her “box”.

His remarks clearly shocked Amber, who had no idea what to say.

“No, no. That’s one of the things I’d literally look at and go ‘not today,'” she replied awkwardly.

Amber decided to ditch Jerome (Credit: Channel 4)

She then went on to describe Jerome as a nice person, before adding: “I think you’re lovely and bubbly but I can’t see you going past friends.”

He later claimed that Amber faked travelling back home to Sheffield.

Speaking at the spot where they would have gone for a date, he said: “I thought things were going fairly well – but she didn’t want to go for another drink.

“She said she had to go back to Sheffield. But I saw on her Instagram that she had been out with other people for drinks with them instead.”

“Her loss,” he added.

Jerome was left all alone (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Bake Off and Naked Attraction mash-up goes viral

What did viewers say about Jerome?

Naked Attraction viewers rushed to Twitter so share their thoughts.

Many hit out at Jerome’s “cringe-worthy” behaviour.

Oh cringing hell Jerome #nakedattraction — S86 (@AhtnamasH86) December 1, 2020

#nakedattraction Yesss. Jerome did not deserve her. She dodged a bullet there. pic.twitter.com/ypc3Utpw1G — Mr Celtic 🇪🇺🎮👽🏳️‍🌈 (@zcelticboy) December 1, 2020

Oh Jerome, there’s the reason why you’ve been single for a year. #NakedAttraction — LaraBadger (@LaraBadger1) December 1, 2020

thank you jerome for solidifying that i do, in fact, hate men. its a great day to love women🤩🤩#nakedattraction — 🍌percy²⁸ᴴ ignore my layout (@mmithplease) December 1, 2020

“Jerome’s ex got a lucky escape,” laughed one viewer.

Another added: “The only reason Jerome has a problem getting the ladies is because his chat is absolutely vulgar… imagine his chat up lines?”

However, not everyone felt the same way. It turns out the cheeky chap managed to find some fans after all.

One viewer tweeted: “I really love Jerome!” followed by sad-face emoji.

