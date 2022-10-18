Naga Munchetty admits ‘going home in tears’ after bosses told her she was ‘useless’

Naga Munchetty has opened up about the harsh treatment she received at the start of her journalism career.

BBC Breakfast host Naga revealed she was branded “bloody useless” and went home with tears streaming down her face.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty on the sofa with Charlie Stayt (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchety told she was ‘useless’ by bosses

The presenter is one of the UK’s most popular news personalities.

The 47-year-old host is known for her quick wit and professionalism on BBC Breakfast.

Aside from the early starts on the BBC show, Naga also starred in the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016.

However, before Naga shot to fame on the morning news show, she was regularly told she was “useless”.

During her time as a print journalist, she recalled “going home in tears” on more than one occasion. This was after someone in a superior position threw her work at her.

“I had copy thrown at me when I first started in newspapers. I was told I was bloody useless,” she said to Radio Times.

Naga added: “I did go home many a day in tears, but equally, I learnt not to make mistakes, that mistakes weren’t acceptable.”

The experience made Naga keen not to repeat her mistakes (Credit: SplashNews)

Naga told to ‘toughen up’ for career

Even though she found things difficult at times, Naga believes the strict workplace helped her to work to the best of her ability.

“That fear of making a mistake meant that you did your research twice as well, and to the best of your ability,” she explained.

Additionally, she then revealed she was criticised when she showed an interest in presenting live on air.

Naga, who has presented the 11am to 1pm slot on Radio 5 Live since January 2021, says she was told ‘toughen up’ after expressing her desire to switch up her career.

The star has been on the red sofa for more than a decade (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty shuts down troll who calls her ‘most annoying person on TV’

Back in August, Naga hit back after being labelled “the most annoying person on TV”.

The BBC Breakfast presenter regularly engages with fans and trolls on Twitter.

It all started after the BBC daytime show’s Twitter account tweeted about saving a mechanical bull that was part of the Commonwealth Games ceremony.

The post read: “The Bull has been saved! On #BBCBreakfast Truffles the (bull) dog turns out to help save the mechanical Birmingham bull that was the centrepiece of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. It will now remain until September and then move to an indoor location.”

Afterwards, presenter Naga responded to the tweet, writing: “Yay.”

I just can’t understand why people don’t know how to use apostrophes William.

Ho hum.

We all have a cross to bear.

X https://t.co/gzzRtvM2C8 — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) August 6, 2022

However, it didn’t take long for a viewer to respond with a rude reply to her tweet.

The troll wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “Can I just say Naga. I can’t explain why, but I find you the most annoying person on TV.”

Not one to keep quiet, Naga decided to respond to the bizarre comment.

Poking fun at the remark, she hit back: “I just can’t understand why people don’t know how to use apostrophes, William. Ho hum. We all have a cross to bear.”

