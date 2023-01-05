BBC Breakfast viewers making same comment about Naga Munchetty’s dress today

Naga Munchetty was back on BBC Breakfast today after her Christmas and New Year break and her dress choice wowed viewers.

The star was joined by Ben Thompson on the red sofa instead of her usual co-host Charlie Stayt.

But despite the presenter shake-up, all eyes were on Naga as she left fans swooning in her stunning dress.

Naga Munchetty hosted BBC Breakfast alongside stand-in Ben Thompson today (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty dress today

Fans were gushing over Naga‘s gorgeous dress on BBC Breakfast today.

The popular presenter returned back to the studio with Ben by her side.

Loving your dress today (black with rainbow colour detail on shoulders, sleeves and hem). Where is it from?

While the reason for Charlie’s absence is still unknown, Naga and Ben got stuck into the day’s news.

The duo discussed everything from the ongoing train strikes to Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare on the show today.

Viewers demand to know where Naga Munchetty’s dress is from (Credit: BBC)

While hosting the episode, Naga raised pulses as she wore a sleek black dress with multi-coloured stripes on the sleeves, shoulders and hemline.

The dress also featured a low cut around the neck and viewers were absolutely loving Naga’s look!

Taking to Twitter, many viewers shared their love for the dress and demanded to know where she got it from.

One fan wrote: “@TVNaga01 Hi, can I ask where you got today’s dress from as my wife really liked it. Thanks.”

Someone else tweeted: “@TVNaga01 Loving your dress today (black with rainbow colour detail on shoulders, sleeves and hem). Where is it from?”

Another viewer added: “@TVNaga01 Love your dress today where is it from?”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “How does @TVNaga01 manage to look so gorgeous this early in the day?”

“@TVNaga01 great dress this morning!” another added.

