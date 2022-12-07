BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst hit back at a cruel troll on Twitter today after they made a rude comment about her appearance.

The TV star wasn’t going to let the troll get away with their invasive comment – and her followers were loving it!

Nina co-presented BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast star Nina hits back

Nina of BBC Breakfast was subjected to a cruel comment from a Twitter troll earlier today.

The star’s appearance on today’s show was criticised by the troll – who thought it was a good idea to tweet the star their opinion.

In the tweet, they wrote: “Nina you looked dreadful this morning.

“Please start wearing a fitting bra…”

The troll probably didn’t expect Nina to see their tweet, but she did, and she was quick to respond to it with a cutting remark.

“Just leaving [user’s name]’s incredibly useful and progressive feedback here,” she said, quote-tweeting the troll’s comment.

“Deepest thanks to all the [name],” she then continued.

“Women would be lost without you.”

It’s safe to say that Nina’s followers were big fans of her reply to the cruel troll.

Nina’s appearance on today’s show was subject to criticism from the troll (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Plenty of Nina’s 33.4k followers took to the replies to show their support over her reply to the troll’s comment.

“I just can’t get my head around the logic of someone who thinks sending a message like that is ok? I mean – do they go around criticising people at work? In the supermarket?” one follower tweeted.

“There really are some dreadful people in this world and [user’s name] is clearly one of them. Great response Nina, and just keep on as you are, looking lovely while doing a fabulous job, those that matter appreciate you, and those that don’t matter,” another then advised the star.

“Me thinks it is [user’s name] making a [bleep] of himself Nina. Keep on being the fabulous person you are!” a third then wrote.

“Hmm, didn’t know [user’s name] is a leading expert in bras and women’s fashion,” another said.

“Nina, you looked absolutely gorgeous this morning and everyday on TV,” a fifth then reassured the star.

The presenter took part in a ‘terrifying’ stunt yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Nina Warhurst’s daring stunt on BBC Breakfast

Yesterday morning (Tuesday, December 6) saw Nina take part in a ‘daring’ stunt live on air.

The star was doing a report on the new Cinderella pantomime in Blackburn yesterday when she decided to try out one of the magic tricks on the show.

Nina placed her head on the block as the actor playing Buttons on the show “chopped it off” using a fake guillotine.

Obviously, Nina’s head didn’t come off, but that didn’t stop her from confessing she was “shaking” after the stunt.

As the camera cut back to the studio, Sally Nugent said: “Are you okay there, Nina? You had me worried there for a minute!”

“I didn’t know quite what was gonna happen so I did have the shakes slightly but yeah, I’m definitely still alive,” Nina confessed.

“We’ve had a whip round and we were wondering in Button could have another go!” Jon Kay then joked.

“You’re cruel!” Nina laughed.

