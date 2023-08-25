Naga Munchetty fumes she’s just doing her job in ‘car crash’ interview on BBC Breakfast

Star of BBC Breakfast Naga Munchetty spoke to energy minister Andrew Bowie MP alongside co-host Charlie Stayt this morning (August 25).

However, while discussing the news from Ofgem surrounding the latest energy price cap, tension quickly rose.

From October, those who pay by direct debit will see the average household bills fall to £1,923. As a result, Naga asked Andrew whether he thought most people’s household energy bill was affordable. She also wanted to know what he had to say to those who can’t afford it.

BBC Breakfast presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt spoke to Andrew Bowie (Credit: BBC)

Naga’s tense interview with Andrew

“The standing charge has risen for gas and electricity, can you explain to people why that is the right way to go, if you believe it so,” she said. Andrew responded: “That’s obviously a matter for Ofgem, I think what we should be focusing on right now…”

Not happy with his answer, Naga cut him off, saying, “But what do you think, because you are the government in charge. What do you think about the standing charge rising?”

“Look, I think the focus today should be on the fact that the price of energy is falling, that people’s average energy bills are coming down,” Andrew said.

Naga didn’t hold back

Naga defended herself and explained why she was focusing on that particular question. She stated it was her job to ask questions to try to “elicit an answer” for viewers.

“Many people are confused and upset about the standing charge as it is, paying for energy when some people simply turn the meters off,” she said. “They just turn the supply off, because they can’t afford to pay, yet they have to pay this fixed charge for infrastructure.

“The standing charges for gas and electricity have gone up, so I would like to ask you on behalf of those viewers, who are struggling, whether or not you think it is right that these standing charges have risen,” she pressed.

“Look, I think what we need to focus on today is the fact that people’s average energy bills are coming down,” Andrew responded. “People will be paying less now for their energy bills than they have been overall.

“Today is a positive day,” he continued. “The price cap has come down and I think that’s what we should be focusing on. People paying less for their energy bills than they have been for a considerable amount of time.”

“Which will be offset by the rise in the standing charge,” Naga added.

“Energy bills are coming down on average by about £580 from its peak, that is in no way going to be offset by the very slight rise in the standing charge,” Andrew said while disagreeing.

Naga Munchetty and Andrew Bowie clashed during their interview (Credit: BBC)

The tension continues

Naga chose to read out a calculation from The Resolution Foundation. It said households that consume less than four-fifths of typical gas and electricity consumption will see higher bills this winter.

Andrew said he hadn’t seen the report but would check it out. “All I do know is that people will be paying less for their energy bills this winter,” he said.

Andrew insisted that it’s a positive thing. “People will be paying less for their bills this year than they have been and that’s come down £580 from its peak.”

“I think that’s something that your programme, yourselves should be presenting in a positive light,” he added. “It shows that the plan to half infaltion and get the economy is working.”

Viewers react to ‘car crash’ interview

The interview definitely didn’t go unnoticed by viewers who immediately reacted via social media.

“A wee car crash interview on #bbcbreakfast for #robotbowie today,” one user wrote. “Good to see Andrew Bowie getting a proper grilling by Naga Munchetty on #bbcbreakfast,” another person shared.

“Keep exposing them Naga! #BBCBreakfast,” a third user remarked. “Well done Naga! Asking the questions we want answers for. He was a deer in the headlights! Disastrous for him #bbcbreakfast,” a fourth person wrote.

“What a patronising little git Andrew Bowie is, telling Naga Muchetty that she should be presenting things in a positive light. He’s another useless Tory wheeled out to further thumb noses at the public,” a fifth person fumed.

However, not everyone quite agreed with Naga during the debate. “Oh Naga!! You lost your side arguing about the energy crisis with energy minister,” one user insisted. They added: “It was points scoring and not having a constructive discussion, it was one-upmanship from you as you weren’t winning.”

