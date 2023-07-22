Naga Munchetty fans send their support as she shares hospital bed snap

Naga Munchetty fans have issued their support after she shared a snap from a hospital bed.

After finishing her presenting duties on Friday (July 21), the BBC Breakfast show host, 48, went to go and donate blood.

Taking to her Instagram page, Naga shared a video of her experience as she rested on the hospital bed.

Naga Munchetty donated blood after hosting BBC Breakfast on Friday (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty doing her bit

In the clip, Naga can be seen sporting a dark, green dress and saying: “I’ve just done the Breakfast shift and just nipped in to give some blood, it will BE over in about 15 to 20 minutes.

“I’m feeling good but the thing that makes me feel most good is that hopefully it will save someone’s life.”

She also wrote in the caption: “Good morning! @bbcbreakfast work done.

“Now giving a little bit of me to hopefully make someone’s day a bit better in the future.”

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt usually present BBC Breakfast together (Credit: BBC)

Fan reaction to Naga Munchetty’s blood donation

Taking to the comment section, many fans couldn’t help but celebrate Naga’s decision to donate blood.

One person said: “Thank you, and thank you to everyone else who donates blood. I needed five units back in 2015, and I might not be here without the people who donated that blood. Forever grateful.”

A second wrote: “Lovely Naga on the money, it’s a great feeling giving a pint of the red stuff. Something so easy for most of us can truly make a difference to someone else xx.”

“Great job Naga. Donating platelets on Sunday at Edgware Hospital, getting v close to my 450th credit, ” another added.

A fourth user commented: “Well done, Naga. I am near my tenth donation which you get a badge for.”

And a fifth said: “I was very sick last and thanks to the donor I survived.”

