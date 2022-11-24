Naga Munchetty issues health update after being forced off BBC Breakfast due to illness

Naga Munchetty has issued a health update on Twitter after being forced off BBC Breakfast due to illness.

Co-host Charlie Stayt was left presenting the show on his own last Friday (November 18) when a “struggling” Naga withdrew.

He explained Naga had an issue with her voice following her departure from the set, which came less than half an hour into the BBC programme.

But Naga was back on the red sofa with Charlie today (Thursday November 24) – and viewers were delighted to see her return.

Naga Munchetty sitting with her regular BBC Breakfast co-hosts Charlie Stayt earlier today (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Naga Munchetty health update

Yesterday (Wednesday November 23) morning Naga shared an Instagram update that made mention she hasn’t felt on top form.

Uploading a post-workout selfie, as she does regularly in the gym, Naga noted she hadn’t been overly enthusiastic about fitness beforehand.

“Felt rotten this morning,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

She went on: “Didn’t want to do anything. Did it. It was hard. I hated it.

“Then I loved the fact that I was doing it. Now am delighted it’s over. And v proud of myself.”

And several hours later she responded to a Twitter follower asking about whether her condition had improved.

Is Naga better now?

They asked her yesterday evening in a tweet: “Are you better now?

“The last time I saw you on @BBCBreakfast you were obviously under the weather.”

Recovering well, thank you.

Within a few minutes Naga replied: “Recovering well, thank you.”

She previously responded to another social media enquiry over the weekend about her radio work by noting she would not be on air.

“Back on the radio tomorrow or still not well?” they tweeted at her.

Naga informed the listener on Sunday (November 20) her live show on BBC Radio 5 Live was not happening due to the World Cup.

Naga Munchetty also caught the eye of BBC Breakfast viewers with a stunning outfit (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Viewers react to Naga Munchetty BBC Breakfast return

Thursday’s viewers, however, were pleased to see Naga back on their screens.

They were also very taken with her stunning zebra-style stripe print dress.

It also featured square detailing on the neckline, cuffs and waist of the outfit.

“Good morning Naga. Great to see you back on the sofa,” one well wisher tweeted, adding a ‘cool’ emoji to their words.

“@BBCBreakfast good morning @TVNaga01, welcome back hope you’re feeling better,” echoed another fan.

They added: “We missed you #LovelyLady.”

Meanwhile, another observer complimented her: “@BBCBreakfast Naga looks amazing this morning, beautiful dress!”

And someone else chipped in: “@BBCBreakfast lovely dress Naga.”

BBC Breakfast airs on BBC One every day from 6am.

