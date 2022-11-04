Nadia Sawalha shares huge news about beloved parents as she admits she was ‘in pieces’

|
Nadia Sawalha shared big news about her parents on today’s (November 4) episode of Loose Women.
The presenter, 57, revealed that her parents have moved back to her dad’s home country of Jordan.
Nadia’s parents, who are 89 and 87, had been living next door to her for years.
Speaking on the show, she said: “My dad has decided to go home to Jordan.
“We took them to the airport, we’ve been preparing for it, of course I went to pieces. I gave them a hug and I just started crying.”
Nadia added: “I could see people looking at me, so I turned away to my daughter for a second, I turned back, and they’d gone!
“My dad is now sitting with his brother, out in the sun, they sent me a photo of them out in a restaurant with family, and my dad is writing a play at 89 for his brother, and they’re putting it on.
“I want them with me, I already miss them desperately, but you know when you say you really love somebody you let them go.
“And it’s the right thing for them, I don’t think at the moment it’s a very good place to be elderly or a lot of other things at the moment in this country.”