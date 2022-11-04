Nadia Sawalha speaking about parents on Loose Women
Nadia Sawalha shares huge news about beloved parents as she admits she was ‘in pieces’

Awwww!

By Gabrielle Rockson
Updated:

Nadia Sawalha shared big news about her parents on today’s (November 4) episode of Loose Women.

The presenter, 57, revealed that her parents have moved back to her dad’s home country of Jordan.

Nadia’s parents, who are 89 and 87, had been living next door to her for years.

Speaking on the show, she said: “My dad has decided to go home to Jordan.

“We took them to the airport, we’ve been preparing for it, of course I went to pieces. I gave them a hug and I just started crying.”

Nadia Sawalha talking on Loose Women today
Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha revealed her parents are moving back to Jordan (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha parents

Nadia added: “I could see people looking at me, so I turned away to my daughter for a second, I turned back, and they’d gone!

“My dad is now sitting with his brother, out in the sun, they sent me a photo of them out in a restaurant with family, and my dad is writing a play at 89 for his brother, and they’re putting it on.

“I want them with me, I already miss them desperately, but you know when you say you really love somebody you let them go.

“And it’s the right thing for them, I don’t think at the moment it’s a very good place to be elderly or a lot of other things at the moment in this country.”

Kaye Adams, Frankie Bridge, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore on Loose Women
Nadia spoke to co-hosts Frankie Bridge, Jane Moore and Kaye Adams (Credit: ITV)

Nadia’s Instagram tribute

Taking to Instrgam, Nadia also shared a sweet video that consisted of photos of her parents. She then played the song Don’t Go by Wretch 32.

Her caption read: “There were many tears today as my mum and dad headed off back to my father’s homeland… We will all miss them so damn much it’s unfathomable.

“But although we all wanted them to stay I am in awe of their bravery and sense of adventure. It would be selfish to say stay. I’m excited for them.

“They are giving their lives a shake . At 89 and 87!! What a duo …… #parents #grandparents.”

Many of Nadia’s 520,000 followers couldn’t help but wish Nadia’s parents all the best.

Fans wished them all the best

One person said: “Aww, how inspirational. Good luck. I know you will miss them dearly, Nadia.”

A second wrote: “Aww Nads. That’s amazing they are doing that but must be so hard for you seeing them go after you have lived so close. How inspiring that they are doing what they are doing 89 and 87 absolutely amazing.

“Sending you love and hugs and it doesn’t matter where they are in the world they will always be in your heart.”

Another added: “Absolutely amazing!!! I’m sure the sun, seeing family and beautiful food will do them both the world of good.”

And a fourth user commented: “I remember your mum and dad…. God bless them both in their new adventure.”

Read more: Nadia Sawalha issues plea to Instagram fans as she’s forced to pull out of NTAs amid illness

