Nadia Sawalha issues plea to Instagram fans as she’s forced to pull out of NTAs amid illness

Nadia Sawalha has revealed on Instagram that she’s had to pull out of the National Television Awards following a mystery illness.

However, the Loose Women star took to Instagram today to issue a plea to fans, ahead of the ceremony tonight (October 13).

Nadia had to pull out of the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha on Instagram

The 57-year-old and her Loose Women co-stars, including Kaye Adams and Judi Love, have been nominated for the Best Daytime award at the NTAs.

But today, Nadia announced she was no longer attending the event, which will return to ITV and be hosted by Joel Dommett.

The former EastEnders star shared a video from her sickbed where she was suffering flu-like symptoms.

The Loose Women star asked fans for help on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Nadia issues plea to fans on Instagram

Updating fans today on her Instagram, Nadia issued a plea to her 521k followers.

“Morning everybody. Yes, it’s miserable Cinderella not going to the NTAs tonight,” she croaked.

“But do you know what?” she pondered.

“It’d be really nice if we won. Come on, every year it’s the same winners.”

Chuckling to herself, Nadia added: “I’ll probably be getting in trouble with ITV for saying that but you know, it’s true isn’t it?”

It’d be really nice if we won. Come on, every year it’s the same winners.

Nadia asks fans to ‘mix it up’ for NTAs

The TV star then spoke about how ‘nice’ it would be to see all the girls run up on the stage.

“Honestly though, I’m going to be so depressed if I’m sat here, and not there and they win,” Nadia said laughing.

“Wouldn’t it be nice to see the girls lifting the trophy? Maybe they’ll be a bit naughty on the stage?” Nadia said.

“Come on let’s mix it up a bit, let’s have something different going on.”

“Go on, vote for us,” she said.

Nadia attached the link on the video to where her followers could vote for the show.

Ant and Dec have to pull out of the event too (Credit: Cover Images)

Ant and Dec illness

Nadia is one of many celebs who have had to pull out of the NTAs.

It was announced this week that Ant and Dec would also not be attending the event.

The Geordie pair are nominated for the best TV presenter gong, which they have won consecutively for the last 20 years.

But unfortunately, the iconic TV stars will be absent from the glamorous ceremony.

Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together! After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid😷🦠 We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022 😩 Best of luck everyone 🙌 and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x pic.twitter.com/75wEByDwSh — antanddec (@antanddec) October 12, 2022

Ant and Dec on Twitter

The presenting duo have put all their work commitments on hold and are resting up at home.

They took to Twitter on Wednesday evening as they told their 6.9 million followers: “Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together!

“After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid.

“We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022. Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x.”

Read more: Loose Women: Viewers in hysterics over Nadia Sawalha’s shock sex toy mishap

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.