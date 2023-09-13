My Mum Your Dad viewers make heartbreaking observation about Roger

Fans of My Mum Your Dad were left emotional during Monday night’s episode (September 11) of the ITV1 dating show after contestant Roger began his journey to find love.

The show, hosted by Davina McCall, sees a group single parents sent to live in a West Sussex mansion for two weeks in the hope of finding a new partner.

In the first episode, Roger’s date with single mum Caroline got heavy on emotion. During the date, Roger, 58, opened up about the death of his late wife and the mother of his three children, Joanne.

She died 18 months ago at the age of just 52. He also spoke of how Joanne went to sleep on the sofa and never woke up again. Last night, Roger’s daughter Jess expressed concerns about her dad. She didn’t put him forward for a date outside the villa because she thinks it’s just too much, too soon.

My Mum Your Dad contestants have two weeks to get to know each other (Credit: ITV)

Viewers also got emotional

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Roger’s appearance on the show, with many admitting that he still looks heartbroken over his loss.

“Aww Roger…. What a true gent, a big heart and the nation loves you. I think we all wanted to jump through the telly and give him a squeeze,” posted one fan. Another said: “I already want nothing but the world for Roger. GIVE THAT MAN A HUG.” “What a great fella, absolutely heartbreaking. Roger seems like he deserves some happiness,” a third said.

“My heart aches for Roger, he looks so uncomfortable all the time,” said another. “Roger‘s not over his late wife, is he?” said another. “I get the impression that Roger feels like he’s cheating on his wife,” said another. Even host Davina chipped in and said: “Roger just looks anxious.”

Jess revealed why the show was important for her dad (Credit: ITV)

Roger was nominated to go on the show by his daughter, Jess

Jess also spoke about how she wants her dad to be happy and watched on as her father talked about her bond with her late mother.

“It’s okay if you want to start dating again… get back to being yourself,” she told her dad.

“It’s so important because there are so many people who are second-time rounders, or who have lost someone, or have gone through life unsuccessful in love.”

She added: “It’s about opening the door and coming home to someone. It’s hard to find it because we’re of that generation who are like, dating apps are weird. Like, what do you mean you’re dating 17 other people?!”

