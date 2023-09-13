My Mum Your Dad viewers issue plea to ITV: ‘Get rid – it ruins the show!’

Fans of My Mum, Your Dad have issued a plea to ITV over a key aspect of the new dating show.

Hosted by Davina McCall, the reality show gives unlucky-in-love single parents who have been nominated by their grown-up children to have another shot at romance.

However, the involvement of the kids has irked a lot of viewers, who have taken to social media with their complaints…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV (@itv)

My Mum Your Dad fans issue plea to ITV

As the parents settled into the rather swanky My Mum Your Dad retreat, the kids were taken to a surveillance room named The Bunker to watch their interactions.

Last night (September 12), Davina told the kids they’d make a decision about which of their parents to send out of the house on a date.

However, the fact that the kids are so heavily involved in decisions and given a lot of airtime hasn’t gone down well with some at home.

It breaks the flow and viewing enjoyment.

One viewer blasted: “#MyMumYourDad Oh do we have to have most of the show focused on the kids every night? Get rid of the kids and concentrate on the couples. It ruins the show.”

Another commented: “The children watching just isn’t right. This aside, they sound like kids in a playground with zero life experience.” “Oh geez, just let them GET ON WITH IT!! Why do we have to watch the kids’ constant analysis?! It breaks the flow and viewing enjoyment,” a third agreed.

Another added: “Am loving #MyMumYourDad but wish the emphasis was less on the kids and more on the parents. The constant flicking back and forth is very irritating.”

My Mum Your Dad’s host Davina McCall has earned huge praise from viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘Absolutely love Davina on this’

However, one thing the viewers are loving is host Davina McCall.

In fact, after last night’s episode where she hugged a crying contestant, some have said there’s surely no one better to host the show.

“Absolutely love Davina on this,” said one. “I want Davina as a friend,” said another.

Read more: My Mum, Your Dad viewers express concern over contestant Roger: ‘Red flag?’

My Mum Your Dad continues on ITV1 and ITVX weeknights at 9pm.

So are you enjoying the show? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.