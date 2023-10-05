My Mum Your Dad’s Elliott and Sharon drop HUGE marriage bombshell

Stars of My Mum Your Dad Elliott and Sharon have dropped a huge marriage bombshell while participating in an Instagram Live.

The pair met during the first episode of the ITV dating show. And, after receiving the blessing of their children, the couple have continued their relationship outside the retreat.

On social media, Elliott and Sharon have been keeping their followers updated on how their relationship is going. And, judging by their latest Instagram Live, things have been moving at a pretty fast pace.

Elliott and Sharon met on the first episode of My Mum Your Dad (Credit: YouTube)

‘He asked me to be his wife after a week’

Going live with his Instagram followers yesterday (October 4), Elliott invited Sharon to join him. During their long chat, they answered questions together from fans.

Discussing their long-distance relationship, Sharon revealed they are in contact with one another multiple times a day. They also shared that they’re looking to move in together.

When asked about making things “official” with one another, Elliott said that it was “never a thing for us growing up”. However, Sharon begged to differ and spilled the tea that Elliott has already mentioned marriage.

“Guys, he asked me to be his wife after about a week, there you go!” she candidly said. Mishearing what she said, Elliott asked her to repeat her statement.

“I think you’ll find I think I said: ‘Can you not stay in my life?'” Elliott replied as a joke. He also said during the chat: “No, we have talked about marriage.”

BRB – we’re off to buy a hat!

Fans gush over their relationship

While the happy couple haven’t confirmed whether they are engaged or not, fans are relieved their relationship is going strong.

“You both seem so happy… lovely to see,” one user wrote. “You make a wonderful couple, all the best to you both,” another person shared.

“So glad that you guys are still going strong!!” a third fan remarked. “You two are so lovely together and so well matched. I wish you all the best for the future. Lots of love,” a fourth commented.

“You both look so happy so glad it’s working out and lovely to see you both laughing,” a fifth user wrote.

