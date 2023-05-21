Is this the moment Phillip Schofield knew his This Morning career was over?

Phillip Schofield quit This Morning yesterday (Saturday May 20) following more than 20 years of fronting the ITV daytime series.

His final show was last Thursday (May 18) – but did Phillip already know his This Morning career was finished? And did he hint to viewers ahead of Saturday’s announcement that he wouldn’t be seeing them again?

Time to say goodbye… (Credit: ITV.com)

Why is Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning?

According to one tabloid report, Phillip was “axed” from This Morning minutes after coming off air on Thursday.

The Sun claims Phillip, 61, was in an office with show editor Martin Frizzell and told his contract was not being renewed.

However, there may have been signs during Phillip’s final episode he was aware he mightn’t get to address fans again.

And that’s because he appeared to miss crucial words as he and now former co-host Holly Willoughby signed off together.

As Phil and Holly previewed what would be on the show the next day’s episode hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Phillip didn’t commit to being on viewers’ screens again.

Holly, 42, told those watching at home: “See you Monday!” Phillip, however, followed up with a mere: “Bye.”

Holly waves goodbye, but Phil didn’t say farewell (Credit: ITV.com)

‘Phillip raised his chin in defiance’

Body language expert Judi James has reflected: “Holly did begin to finger-pick, Phil kept his hands in his pockets, bounced on his heels with a gleam in his eye and a mouth-clamp.

He kept the lips clamped but raised his chin with the corners of his mouth pulled down.

“He kept the lips clamped but raised his chin with the corners of his mouth pulled down for the farewell, which could be a signal of resilience. Holly was the one that said ‘see you Monday!’ with a perky head-tilt, raising her left hand in a wave that Phil did not mirror and he just called out ‘bye!’.”

Phillip and Holly didn’t interact in the very last moments of his final appearance on This Morning (Credit: ITV.com)

Additionally, Judi also noted how as the cameras pulled away, Phillip stepped back as Holly turned towards the shopping expert they had been chatting with. While Holly was locked in an embrace, Phil – who turned his body in their direction – was left on his own.

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield for comment.

Read more: Presenter warns clock is ticking on end of This Morning

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.