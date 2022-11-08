Is Alan Cumming married, what’s his net worth, and is his abusive father still alive?

Alan Cumming returns in series 2 of Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond – and we’ve made the ultimate profile of the actor for you.

The 4-parter sees Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes travel across Scotland together in a high-spirited travel show.

There’s discovery, heartfelt moments and, of course, lots of laughs!

Here’s everything who need to know about Alan Cumming, including what he’s starred in, who he is married to, and how old he is.

Read on to find out more about the Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland here…

Alan Cumming played Eli Gold in The Good Wife (Credit: YouTube)

What is Alan Cumming best known for?

Alan Cumming first starred acting in 1984, with a guest role in the series Travelling Man, and he has built up an impressive career since!

He followed up with minor TV roles in Taggart, Shadow of the Stone, and Take the High Road.

But it was his feature film debut in the 1992 film Prague which helped launch his successful career.

The film premiered at Cannes and he was rewarded with a Scottish BAFTA for the role.

He later starred alongside Minnie Driver in the 1995 film Circle of Friends.

In the same year, he starred in the James Bond film GoldenEye.

He played a henchman under baddie Alec Trevelyan, played by Sean Bean.

He also starred as Mr Elton in the 1996 version of Jane Austen’s classic Emma.

You might also recognise him for his role in Disney’s Sky Kids, where he played Fegan Floop – the television star and baddie-turned-goodie in the film.

On TV, he’s probably best known for his role in the US series The Good Wife.

Alan received three Emmy nominations for his role as crisis manager Eli Gold.

In 2018, he also starred in Doctor Who, playing King James I in the episode The Witchfinders.

He recently starred in the Apple TV comedy musical series Schmigadoon! as Mayor Aloysius Menlove.

Where is Alan Cumming from and what age is he?

Alan Cumming was born in Aberfeldy in Scotland.

He grew up on the Panmure Estate on the east coast of Scotland where his father was the head forester.

He was born on January 27 1965.

Alan is currently 57 years old.

The actor now lives in the United States, after gaining citizenship in 2008.

Alan Cumming and husband Grant Shaffer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Alan Cumming’s husband? Does he have any kids?

Alan Cumming identifies as bisexual.

He has been married to illustrator Grant Shaffer since 2012.

The couple previously held a civil partnership after a ceremony in 2007.

Alan was previously married to Monarch of the Glen actress Hilary Lyon for eight years.

He has no children.

The actor told The Times he “would dearly like to adopt a child”, but that his life was “too hectic”.

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland: Is Alan Cumming a vegan?

Alan Cumming is vegan.

He started a vegan diet in 2012 and has maintained it ever since.

He works with the animal rights organisation PETA which awarded him its Humanitarian Award in 2017.

Is Alan Cumming related to Pee Wee Herman?

While Alan Cumming does bear a striking resemblance to Pee Wee Herman aka actor Paul Reubens.

However, the actors are not related.

Surely, Alan Cumming is in first place for starring in a biopic though!

Are you a fan of Alan Cumming? (Credit: Channel 4)

Was Alan Cumming abused? Is his father still alive?

In Alan Cumming’s 2014 memoir Not My Father’s Son: A Memoir, he revealed the abuse he suffered under his father throughout his childhood.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs earlier this year, he shared that his father was “very violent”.

He sometimes worried that he would die due to his father’s abuse, and recalled thinking: “Oh my God, I am going to die here.”

Alan’s father passed away from cancer in 2010.

He lost contact with him for nearly 20 years before his death, only reconnecting with him while filming Who Do You Think You Are? in 2010.

His father believed that Alan and his brother were not his biological children.

Alan and his brother took a DNA test that proved this was a total fabrication by their father.

He shared: “I told him I thought he was a coward because I had been the one to go and find out the truth – and he had used a fallacy that he had believed as a justification to abuse me all these years.”

Can Lost in Scotland’s Alan Cumming sing?

Alan Cumming does have an impressive singing voice!

He’s starred in several West End and Broadway productions, including the revival of the musical Cabaret.

He also had his own touring cabaret show – Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs.

The show received huge critical acclaim.

You can also hear his voice in the recent Apple TV musical comedy series Schmigadoon!

Alan Cumming has quite the voice! (Credit: Channel 4)

How tall is the Lost in Scotland star?

According to his IMDb profile, Alan is 5′ 9¼”.

That’s an incredibly specific height, so we’re pretty confident that’s the correct one!

What is Alan Cumming’s net worth?

The actor is estimated to be worth an impressive $5 million dollars.

That’s around £4.4 million, and we’re sure Alan’s fortune is only going to grow!

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond on C4

Call the Midwife star Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming rediscover more Scottish roots in Lost in Scotland and Beyond series 2.

Along with Alan’s dog Lala, they journey to their ‘other’ mutual home, the California coast.

Miriam and Alan take in some of Scotland’s most spectacular locations, kicking off the Scottish leg on the Harry Potter Express steam train, before climbing back into their campervan to visit the Cairngorms.

They also have a go at modern orienteering, have a close encounter with a reindeer and hook up with old friend Brian Cox at his old stomping ground, the Dundee Rep.

Alan says: “Against all good sense, we’re back.”

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland and Beyond returns with series two on Tuesday November 08 2022 at 9:15 pm on Channel 4.

