Loose Women host Jane Moore was forced to apologise to viewers after Brian Cox accidentally swore today (February 23).

The 75-year-old actor appeared on the ITV programme to promote his tell-all memoir.

Sitting down with Jane, Katie Piper, Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson on the panel, Brian also spoke about his HBO drama Succession.

Jane Moore apologised as she interviewed Brian Cox on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today: Brian Cox swears on the show

During the chat, Jane quizzed Brian over his businessman character Logan Roy.

The journalist asked: “Logan Roy, is he the closest character to you in terms of personality?”

Brian responded: “I wouldn’t say that. I have an empathy for Logan Roy. I think he’s a little misunderstood. He’s a self-made man.

“He probably started off on one side of the political spectrum and ended up on the other side of it through experience and disappointment.

“The one thing we share in common is a disappointment with the human experiment. We do believe that. Look at the current crisis we’re living in.”

He added: “I can’t believe we’re still in the same, excuse me, s*** that we’ve been in time and time again. We’re repeating.”

Succession star Brian accidentally swore (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore apologises to viewers today

Jane quickly turned to the camera to apologise for Brian’s language.

She said: “This is daytime television – apologies. Mr Cox is going to go wash his mouth out after the break.”

Brian joked: “Sorry – at least I’m not saying the ‘f word’.”

Brian Cox is a legend

The moment certainly didn’t go unnoticed with some Loose Women viewers at home.

Taking to Twitter, one commented: “Brian Cox is a legend and I just wish he signed off his segment Logan Roy style… ‘[bleep] off!’. But I’ll settle for s**t.”

A second added: “Brilliant actor, honest too. And yes I wish he’d had said [bleep] lol.”

What a legend Brian Cox is – I could have listened to him for the entire show. I must read his book. #LooseWomen — UFO (@Umr3000) February 23, 2022

How marvellous is Brian Cox 😀 @loosewomen — Fiona McInally (@FeeFeeForfar37) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, others praised Brian’s appearance on the show.

One fan tweeted: “How marvellous is Brian Cox.”

Another praised the actor, saying: “What a legend Brian Cox is – I could have listened to him for the entire show. I must read his book #LooseWomen.”

A third wrote: “The more I see Brian Cox the more I like him, no [bleep], no lies (I hope) and just honest chat.”

