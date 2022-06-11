Michael Owen with his hand on his chin and daughter Gemma on Love Island
Michael Owen issues ‘warning’ over daughter Gemma kissing on Love Island

He must be dreading the next few months!

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Michael Owen has jokingly warned he may ‘throw something’ at the telly if daughter Gemma kisses anyone on Love Island.

The 19-year-old entered as one of the first contestants on this year’s instalment of the reality dating show – but her famous dad Michael Owen is dreading the next few months.

Michael Owen daughter

The former Liverpool and England footballer is concerned about the level of ‘physical contact’ on the show, turning to his wife Louise for moral support.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, 42-year-old Michael said: “I said to Louise, ‘do they really have to sleep together, like in the same bed?’. She said ‘yes’. I said ‘I did not bank on this’.”

Read more: Love Island star Gemma Owen on ‘heartbreaking’ death of ‘best mate’

After seeing Gemma’s first night in the villa, he was relieved to see she wasn’t touching anyone.

He said: “Luckily for me, there was no physical contact. Gemma had her back to the guy.”

But although he’s aware of the format of the show, with his wife telling him Gemma may have to do a lap dance at some point, it’s not something he’s looking forward to witnessing.

Gemma Owen smiling in green bikini and holding a flag in Love Island promo pic
Gemma, 19, is one of the youngest Love Island contestants ever (Credit: ITV)

Michael added: “If there is physical contact I think I’ll be throwing something at the screen. I don’t want to see kissing. Do not make me see kissing!”

International dressage rider Gemma caused controversy when she revealed her age, with many viewers believing that she is too young to be on the show.

Gemma Owen speaking to the camera during Love Island VT
Gemma’s age has divided viewers (Credit: ITV2)

Gemma on Love Island

Some fans also think there should be a change in the age limit, requesting that it be 21+.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Ngl the minimum age for Love Island should be 21+. 19 is wayyyy too young.”

Another said: “Love Island should 21+ tbh, what business does a 19-year-old have kissing a 27-year-old???”

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

Gemma has already had her head turned once, deciding she wanted to get to know Luca, despite being coupled up with Davide.

But Italian Davide – who is eight years her senior – also got distracted by the two new girls who descended on the island and ended up coupling up with Ekin-Su last night.

