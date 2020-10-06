Chris Hughes said he believes his sperm is “wasted” after his split from Jesy Nelson as he opened up on Me, My Brother and Our Balls.

The former Love Island contestant, 27, reflected on male fertility issues in the BBC documentary. It aired on TV last night (Monday, October 5).

Both Chris and his brother Ben spoke candidly about medical concerns. But testicular cancer survivor Ben was shattered to discover he is unable to produce sperm.

And not only could that affect the possibility of Ben having children naturally, it also left Chris feeling guilty. It was also noted that Ben and partner Olivia were very keen to start a family.

Chris Hughes reflected on testicular health in Me, My Brother and Our Balls (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The programme was made while Chris and Jesy were still in a relationship. The former couple were shown to be relieved that Chris was not similarly affected, even though he has previously endured a testicular condition.

He was diagnosed with varicoceles when he was younger and underwent three ops as part of his treatment. Chris also decided to freeze his sperm in case his fertility was compromised.

It just feels that life is unfair.

However, Chris and Jesy discussed having ‘three or four’ kids together after medics informed him his sperm quality had improved.

But at the end of the doc Chris admitted he felt weighed down by the injustice of the situation – particularly because he was now single.

Brother Ben has survived testicular cancer (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Chris Hughes’ sperm ‘guilt’

Chris explained: “I just think it’s so unfair that I was given the good news that I have healthy sperm, active sperm.

“Now that I’m single it feels kind of wasted because you’ve got a couple in Ben and Olivia who are so ready to make that commitment.

“It just feels that life is unfair.”

Despite some heart-wrenching scenes, viewers were impressed by the “brilliant” and “honest” documentary.

Many were particularly taken with how the reality star and his family handled such a delicate subject with sensitivity.

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson were still together when the documentary was filmed (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

One fan wrote on social media: “Such an emotional doc! Chris and Ben well done for highlighting male fertility.

“Hopefully it will show men how important it is to get checked as soon as you can and never feel ashamed to do so.”

Chris Hughes feels his sperm has been “wasted” (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Another person tweeted: “Well done, very open and honest and raising awareness.”

And a third viewer added: “I’m so touched by @BBCOne documentary Me, My Brother and Our Balls.

“I truly hope you and your brother achieve your dream of having a child #MeMyBrotherandOurBalls.”

