Jamie Redknapp left fans in hysterics as he touched up dad Harry’s makeup in a hilarious new video.

The former footballer was keen to ensure his famous father was camera-ready ahead of an appearance on Sky Sports.

Documenting the backstage moment on Instagram, Jamie shared a clip as he covered Harry’s face in anti-shine powder.

Jamie Redknapp touched up dad Harry’s makeup in a hilarious video (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jamie Redknapp post?

The presenter, 47, insisted his dad looked “beautiful” as he worked his makeup magic.

However, Harry appeared reluctant, telling his son: “I don’t like it! I hate having anything done like that.”

Alongside the clip, Jamie added: “Getting @harryredknapp looking sharp and handsome! For #transferdeadlineday day on @skysports.

“Not sure I have a future as a make up artist ! His face summed it up. It’s the new modern world!”

Fans rushed to comment, with one saying: “Aw bless him. Loving the clip.”

A second joked: “H ain’t having none of this make up malarky.”

Jamie and Harry’s close bond

The clip comes days after Harry took to his own social media to reveal how proud he is of his son.

Following Jamie’s recent book launch, the I’m A Celeb winner couldn’t help but gush over the dad-of-two as he shared a throwback snap of them together.

The former football ensured his dad was camera-ready (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The legendary football boss father, 73, said: “I am proud of you for becoming a professional footballer, proud of you watching you as a tv pundit, proud of you launching your first book and most importantly proud of you for being a good person and somebody who always has time for everybody.

“Love you always Jamie, Love Dad x.”

Redknapp family horror

Last week, Jamie recalled the night his dad almost died in a car crash.

The footballer opened up on This Morning about the incident, which happened during the Italia 90 World Cup when Jamie was 16.

Harry appeared alongside his son on Sky Sports (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, he said: “When we did get the call in the morning, it was to say that Brian Tiler, who was Dad’s best friend at the time, had died in the crash.

“But my dad was okay. But what did okay mean?

“We didn’t know so he was very fortunate to be alive.

“He broke his leg, he had a fractured skull and some really terrible injuries so it was a really difficult one for my mum, my brother and I to go through.”

