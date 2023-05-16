Matt Willis has revealed why he told his 13-year-old daughter about his addiction struggles ahead of his upcoming documentary Fighting Addiction.

Matt recently appeared on The One Show to promote his new documentary, which explores his struggles with addiction and his relapse five years ago. The Busted singer has three children with wife Emma – Isabelle, 13, Ace, 11 and Trixie, seven.

Matt watched Fighting Addiction with his 13-year-old daughter

Matt told The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas that he watched his Fighting Addiction documentary with his 13-year-old daughter. The musician revealed that he felt she was “old enough” to know about his addiction. He said: “She’s almost 14, I thought she’s old enough to know about alcoholism and addiction.”

Matt also revealed his daughter had the most “incredible” questions after watching the documentary. He added: “We watched it together and she had the most incredible questions, I was blown away by her reaction to it. I thought it was important as her friends or parents at school might watch it so I wanted to preempt her with that.”

The One Show fans shared their love for Matt as he opened up about his addiction. One fan said: “Matt Willis seems like such a genuine guy. Big love for him.” Another person added: “Tearing up. I love Matt Willis.” A third fan wrote: “Matt – well done on the battle that you have fought so far and good luck for the future. It’s looking rosy!”

Matt Willis opens up about his ‘violent’ childhood

In the documentary, Matt opens up about his “violent” childhood, which he thinks may have contributed to his dependency on drink and drugs. He revealed: “As soon as I was 16, I moved away from home as far as possible. And never really went back. I was a little kid, and chasing oblivion. Everyone thought it was funny. But there was a sadness there.”

For 20 years, I’ve been avoiding therapy that looks into my childhood.

He also admitted: “Our childhood was messy. My mum and dad got divorced when I was three, and my stepdad moved in when I was five. And we had a very heated relationship. I have a lot of pain around that. For 20 years, I’ve been avoiding therapy that looks into my childhood.”

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction airs on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

