Matt Hancock on I'm A Celeb
I’m A Celebrity: Funniest Matt Hancock memes as he’s savagely mocked ahead of debut

We can't wait to see him in the jungle

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb becoming a real thing is just hours away and the memes are rolling in.

The former Health Secretary will take part in his first trial tonight (Wednesday, November 9).

It hasn’t taken viewers long to start poking fun at the disgraced MP, with hundreds and hundreds of memes about Matt already on Twitter – and he hasn’t even appeared on the show yet!

Read on to see some of our favourites…

Matt Hancock on I'm A Celeb
Matt Hancock will be making his I’m A Celebrity debut tonight (Credit: ITV)

Hancock on I’m A Celeb

At the end of last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, viewers finally got what they’ve been waiting for – a glimpse of Matt Hancock.

In a VT at the end of the episode, Matt was revealed to be a late arrival in the camp, along with Seann Walsh.

“This experience will be an adventure,” he said in the short teaser.

“When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in,” he continued.

“People will see me warts and all, see the human side of the guy behind the podium. I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias – but I’m about to find out.”

Matt Hancock on I'm A Celeb
There have been some hilarious memes about Matt made so far (Credit: ITV)

The best Matt Hancock memes

With Matt’s imminent arrival in the jungle, here are some of our favourite tweets and memes about the former Health Secretary.

“First time I’ll ever vote for a Tory,” one viewer tweeted upon seeing Matt would arrive in the jungle tonight.

“If Matt Hancock says ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ do we have to ignore him? Because he’s not a celebrity, he’s a [bleep],” another wrote.

I'm A Celeb contestant Matt Hancock
Matt Hancock has been mocked extensively since his involvement on the show was announced (Credit: ITV)

More Matt memes

The tweets and memes don’t end there though! Some are predicting the campmates’ reactions to his arrival…

One tweeted: “Jill Scott when she sees Matt Hancock sauntering into the jungle,” alongside a video of footballer Jill looking rather angry on the pitch!

Others are mocking the idea that he’ll be put up for every. single. trial.

Someone else wrote: “The British public voting for Matt Hancock to do every Bushtucker Trial.”

They added a video of the game show Weakest Link, which showed the contestants all voting for ‘Matt’.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 9) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. 

