Viewer campaign for popular drama to be saved as ITV brutally axes it after just one series

Maternal fans have been left heartbroken as ITV confirmed that series 2 of the medical drama has not been commissioned.

The medical drama starred Parminder Nagra, Lisa McGrillis and Lara Pulver as doctors returning to the NHS frontline after maternity leave.

Fans loved the humour and drama on the show, but the ratings were reportedly not high enough.

ITV confirms Maternal was not commissioned for a second series (Credit: ITV)

Maternal will not return for series 2

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed that Maternal “wasn’t recommissioned for a second series”.

They added: “It was a very difficult decision as we really wanted to commission another series of Maternal, but unfortunately the audience didn’t come to the drama in the numbers that we’d hoped for.

“Everyone who watched the series really loved it, and for that reason, we’re really disappointed we can’t make another series happen.”

Maternal premiered with an audience of 2.4 million in January, but views fell to 1.9 million for the final episode.

The final episode ended with Lisa McGrillis’ Dr Helen Cavendish dealing with the fallout from her husband’s overdose.

Maryam was considering leaving the NHS and Catherine had big decisions to make about her daughter’s future.

But viewers will unfortunately not get the answers to those questions.

The drama starred Parminder Nagra, Lisa McGrillis and Lara Pulver (Credit: ITV)

‘Gutted’ Maternal viewers rant about the decision

The show exposed the tough conditions that NHS staff face and viewers enjoyed the drama and humour within the show.

Many viewers took to social media to share their upset over the show getting cancelled.

One fan ranted: “Gutted that Maternal isn’t coming back for a second series. It’s the first ITV drama I’ve watched in years. It was such a breath of fresh air.”

Another fan added: “ITV axing Maternal is shortsighted. Great acting and it was relatable for so many.”

Let’s hope another channel will pick it up and make it bigger and even better!

A third viewer said: “Maternal axed!? Wrong decision ITV.”

A fourth person also agreed: “Amazed to read that there will be no second series of Maternal. Personally thought it was excellent.”

Someone else wrote: “It’s such a great show, I loved it and was hoping series 2 would have more episodes.

“Big mistake, let’s hope another channel will pick it up and make it bigger and even better!”

