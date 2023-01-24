Maternal viewers all have the same niggle as episode 2 airs

Maternal has received an impressive review from fans as they’re all left with the same complaint: six episodes just aren’t enough!

Many fans have already binge-watched all six episodes of the series, and they’re all wishing there were more episodes in the series.

As we eagerly hope for an announcement about series 2, Maternal fans have left their reviews…

Maternal starring Parminder Nagra, Lisa McGrillis and Lara Pulver has won over many fans… (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of fans shared how they binge watched the series.

One commented: “Binge watched it all, absolutely brilliant!”

Another wrote: “I binge watched it last week, it’s very good.”

And many fans think six episodes just aren’t enough!

One fan tweeted: “It felt different and fresh, binged far too quickly!”

Another fan added: “A cracking new series, that I hope we see lots more episodes of.”

A third wrote: “I’m hoping ITV hurry up and make more before I get to episode 6.”

Well, let’s hope if we do get a series 2, it will be longer than six episodes!

Maternal is reminding a lot of fans of Holby City (Credit: ITV)

Maternal review: Fans compare the show to Holby City

After Holby City sadly ended last year, fans are getting their medical drama fix out of Maternal instead!

One fan commented: “This is my new Holby!”

Another fan took to Twitter and said: “Maternal is healing what I miss with Holby City.

“A very, very good show, only on episode 4 but I want MORE. One series isn’t enough.”

A second viewer added: “Maternal is every bit as good as #HolbyCity – thank you ITV for giving me my hospital drama fix!”

Looks like the Parminder Nagra show has definitely won over a lot of fans, so hopefully, we can expect news on a second series soon…

Maternal continues on Sunday, January 30 with episode 3 at 9pm on ITV1. All episodes are now available on ITVX.

