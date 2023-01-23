Maternal on ITV1: 4 burning questions after that dramatic second episode

Maternal continued tonight (January 23) with episode 2 and the medical drama brought even more tense scenes to our screens!

As Maryam continued to deal with the fallout from the death of her young patient, Catherine and Helen faced more turmoil in their personal lives too.

Here are all the questions that we need answered after episode 2 of Maternal.

Marya, played by Parminder Nagra, faced tough choices in Maternal episode 2 (Credit: ITV)

Will Maryam lose her job?

Maryam is just back to working at her job, but will she lose it soon?

Junior doctor, Simon, filed an incident report against Maryam. He claimed she never told him to contact microbiology for Edward.

While we know that she DID, and so does Maryam, she has no proof.

Catherine said it best when she told Maryam: “They put you in an acute situation on your first day on the job in two years.”

But Maryam was convinced that her boss, Dr Susan Fisher (Julie Graham) didn’t believe her.

It’s her word against Simon’s. And her anxiety over Edward’s death is constantly affecting her work.

So, will Maryam walk away from her career as a doctor?

It feels like it’s a very real possibility…

Helen (Lisa McGrillis) faced drama with her sister and husband in episode 2 (Credit: ITV)

Maternal episode 2: Can Helen repair her relationship with her sister?

In this episode, we met Helen’s half-sister, Debbie (Nicola Stephenson) and Debbie’s son Callum.

But Helen and her sister clearly didn’t have a good relationship, considering they hadn’t seen each other since Callum was young.

When it became clear that Debbie was an addict, Helen’s husband, Guy, stepped in and immediately got aggressive with Debbie.

Debbie clearly had a bone to pick with Guy and Helen as they tried to get Callum taken off her before.

Helen told her sister that she couldn’t give her drugs. But there was definitely a glimmer of hope that she could be in her life again.

Guy definitely does not want Debbie in their life, but will Helen stand up to him to keep her sister in her life?

At the end of the episode, Helen clocked that Guy had drunk quite a bit of alcohol after work.

Is his aggression towards Debbie over his own problems with addiction?

Catherine (Lara Pulver) has drama ahead of her over baby Elis (Credit: ITV)

Will Catherine continue to let Lars be a part of Elis’ life?

Catherine (Lara Pulver) has made one thing clear: she is determined to be a successful surgeon.

But having a young baby made that difficult, so the baby’s father, Lars, and his wife stepped in to help Catherine.

While Catherine accepted the help from them for now, when Lars and his wife brought up the prospect of Elis staying in Sweden, Catherine hesitated before agreeing to a paternity test to get Elis a Swedish passport.

Catherine clearly wants to be a surgeon, but is she willing to give up her baby for that dream?

Lars and his wife seem nice, but we’re worried there is more trouble ahead for Catherine over Elis’ custody.

Maternal episode 2: Will Maryam adopt a new baby?

At the start of the episode, Maryam and her husband, Raz, got a call from the Adoption Support Team who told them their adoptive Sami’s biological mother was pregnant with another baby.

The team wanted to know if Maryam and Raz would be interested in adopting the new baby.

While Maryam has just gotten off maternity leave for Sami, she seemed unsure if she would be ready to have another baby again.

But at the end of the episode, she called the team back and they told her it was a baby girl.

She asked Raz if they should adopt this baby.

As Maryam faces the very real possibility of losing her job, will she choose to take on this baby instead of fighting Simon’s incident report?

We can’t wait to find out!

Maternal continues on Monday, January 30 with episode 3 at 9pm on ITV1. All episodes are also avaliable on ITVX now.

