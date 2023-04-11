MasterChef viewers ‘fuming’ as they hit out at BBC over ‘annoying’ format change

MasterChef returned to BBC One last night (April 10) with an all-new series, but some fans were left ranting over a new format change, which many complained was distracting and annoying.

Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode explained they would no longer call time, with a floor manager now taking on the role.

John explained to the contestants: “You’ve got 20 minutes to make your dish and our MasterChef floor manager will be keeping you to time.” The floor manager went around reminding contestants of when their time was up, but some viewers found it very distracting.

MasterChef: BBC viewers frustrated with ‘unnecessary’ format change

As Gregg and John were replaced with a new “floor manager”, many viewers complained about the “unnecessary” new rule change. One viewer wrote: “Why do we need to see the guy telling them how much time is left? So unnecessary.” Another viewer said: “I so agree with you. It is sooooooo annoying. Please, MasterChef, stop him.”

What is with the unnecessary, bossy floor manager?

A third person agreed: “This floor manager is already annoying me.”A fourth viewer added: “What is with the unnecessary, bossy floor manager?” Another viewer joked: “They are paying someone else to time call now? Were John and Gregg like ‘nah we’re above that’?”

The new floor manager divided opinion

However, not everybody was against the new floor manager on MasterChef. Some viewers found the new addition helpful, and added that the new floor manager isn’t bad on the eye.

One viewer wrote: “He’s not bossy…making sure contestants keep to time and are not given any advantage of trying to gain extra time. I like this new format…less focus on John and Gregg and more focus on the food.” A second person added: “Petition for Mr Floor Manager to become a permanent member of the #MasterChef crew?” A third fan said: “He’s a massive improvement on Gregg. He could time me any time.”

