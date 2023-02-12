The Masked Singer fans beside themselves as Jacket Potato unveiled

Viewers of The Masked Singer were overcome with delight as the identity of Jacket Potato was revealed last night.

Saturday (February 11) evening’s show saw rock favourite Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi unmasked as the mystery spud.

Fans were blown away as guitarist Richie, 63, was eliminated from ITV’s 2023 series.

And even judge Davina McCall, who had floated Richie’s name as a performing potato potential, was astonished he was actually under the carby hood.

“I can’t believe it is you, that’s too much,” a shocked Davina admitted.

The judges were delighted as Jacket Potato was unmasked (Credit: The Masked Singer UK YouTube)

Masked Singer: Jacket Potato revealed

Richie responded: “It took a little getting used to. But once I put it on, that was it.”

He added: “It is a wild reality when you do this show.”

Many of those watching at home tweeting along to the show also expressed how wild they found found Richie’s participation.

Richie Sambora was Jacket Potato: ‘It is a wild reality when you do this show’ (Credit: The Masked Singer UK YouTube)

How viewers reacted to Richie Sambora

“Amazing, never guessed Richie Sambora,” one flabbergasted viewer tweeted.

“Jacket Potato Richie Sambora! Unbelievable,” exclaimed another on social media.

And someone else posted two shocked face with exploding head emojis alongside their words to emphasise their point.

“Wow the great Richie Sambora was jacket potato what a [emojis],” they wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan hailed him: “Richie Sambora in the Masked Singer UK, wow! When I heard a few of those notes, I was sure it was him but still! Total legend. #BonJovi #richiesambora.”

And another Twitter user suggested Richie’s involvement was the pinnacle of the programme.

How are you going to top that?!

“@MaskedSingerUK – wow! Just wow! Actual Richie Sambora was #JacketPotato!! How are you going to top that?!” they wrote.

Furthermore, fans were still buzzing about Richie being on the show today (Sunday, February 12).

One tweeted their excitement: “Among all the Sam Smith stuff still from last night, I’m still getting over Richie Sambora being on the Masked Singer!! I mean wow!!”

Who was Jellyfish on The Masked Singer?

Jellyfish was also revealed to be Glee singer Amber Riley in the double elimination episode.

The Dreamgirls star, 36, was stunned to realise Richie had also been unmasked on the same show she had performed You Give Love a Bad Name by Bon Jovi.

Masked Singer Jellyfish star Amber Riley is revealed (Credit: The Masked Singer UK YouTube)

“He heard you while you were rehearsing,” host Joel Dommett told her.

And as an open-mouthed Amber expressed her surprise, Jonathan Ross – the only judge to correctly predict Jellyfish’s true identity – quipped: “Richie sang a song from Dreamgirls, so it was really weird.”

The Masked Singer returns to ITV next Saturday, February 18, at 7pm.

