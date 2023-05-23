The 6 questions we need answered ahead of the final episode of Maryland…

Maryland, ITV’s exciting new drama continued with episode 2 tonight (May 23) as Becca (Suranne Jones) and Rosaline (Eve Best) further unravelled the mystery of their mother.

The first episode left us just as confused as the two sisters as they discovered their mother had not only suspiciously died – but had a whole other life on the Isle of Man.

She had friends, a lover, a birth mother and a whole house they had no idea about it. As they believed she lived quietly with their father in Manchester. And episode two left us with even more questions ahead of the final episode. Here are all the questions we need answered before the third and final episode of Maryland…

Becca and Rosaline learned that their mother may have killed herself (Credit: ITV)

Did Mary really kill herself?

Becca and Rosaline were just coming to terms with the fact their mother had a whole other secret life and had died. Then the coroner informed them that he believed their mother killed herself. Becca and Rosaline were understandably resistant to believing this. But the coroner told them there was a large amount of morphine in her system that was taken in one go. He also said there were no signs of any illness that would require morphine for pain relief.

Mary left Pete a card which thanked him for the “perfect” day they had. Was this effectively her suicide note? Rosaline and Becca wondered if the guilt of living a double life finally got to their mother. We later learned that Mary previously had a nervous breakdown and Becca insulated that she had hurt herself before. Did Mary’s mental health hit breaking point once again? But Mary had also received a major diagnosis too…

Are Cathy and Pete telling the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Maryland episode 2: Are Pete and Cathy telling the truth? Can we trust them?

While Pete was pretty adamant that he had no idea why Mary would kill herself, Cathy pushed him to tell Becca and Rosaline that their mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a year ago. But Pete still maintained the fact that he was going to care for her, and he didn’t think she wanted to die.

He did wonder if Mary’s card about their “perfect” last day was her way of saying goodbye, but can we believe everything Pete says? Could he still be keeping Mary’s secrets from her daughters? And Cathy seems even more suspicious. In the first episode, we saw Cathy panicking as she realised something was missing from her drugs stash, she later dove into Mary’s cabinets to look for something. Was she looking for the morphine?

Did Cathy supply her with it? And did she know that Mary planned to use it to take her own life? It seems suspicious that Cathy was so panicked before the morphine before, so should Becca and Rosaline really trust her?

There’s might more be more to Richard than it seems (Credit: ITV)

Does Richard know more than he’s letting on?

When Becca informed her father, Richard, that his wife had taken her own life, he seemed to accept it pretty easily, and had already been told by the police. Even Becca was shocked by her father’s quiet acceptance of the fact – so does Richard know far more than he’s letting on? It already seemed pretty obvious that Richard knew about his wife’s double life – but did he know about her Alheimzer’s diagnosis?

Even worse, could Richard (George Costigan) have something to do with her death? As far as we know, Richard hasn’t been near the Isle of Man, but still, something seems off about him. The third and final episode surely will have to answer questions about the relationship Mary and Richard really had.

Maryland episode 2: Will Rosaline fall for taxi driver Jacob?

Rosaline clearly had chemistry with taxi driver Jacob from the moment they met, and things only moved further between them when Rosaline literally fell in front of him. Rosaline left a casual sexual relationship behind in England, and Becca suggested she’s been the other woman in an affairs with married men more than once.

So as Rosaline showed up at Jacob’s home and stayed the night, will she fall in love with him? Rosaline revealed she was sick with cancer as a teen and she had it again ten years ago. At the start of the series, we saw her getting some tests. It seems like she’s never really let herself fall in love, but is Jacob the one to change? And could she follow in the footsteps of her mother and stay on the Isle of Man to be with him? It definitely seems possible…

Becca’s husband showed up at the end of the episode (Credit: ITV)

Maryland episode 2: Is Becca’s marriage over?

It’s pretty obvious that Becca’s marriage isn’t exactly going well. Becca (Suranne Jones) was (justifiably!) fuming at her husband Jim when she told him about her mother’s affair and he pretty much laughed it off and said good for her. He seemed completely oblivious to how upset Becca was, made even more obvious when he called to ask where the shower gel was. Men.

Becca unleashed a rant at him that he doesn’t know where anything is, and does nothing to help her around the house or in their family. And when she went to a bar and had a few too many tequilas later on, she snogged a local named Ollie. Becca woke up in bed alone in her mother’s house, so we don’t know if she cheated on her husband or not, but at this point, it seems like she might have. Becca later told her sister that she did love Jim, but only married him because she never got the chance to meet anyone else or go anywhere else.

At the end of the episode, Jim shockingly turned up outside their mother’s house on the Isle of Man. So can Becca save her marriage before it’s too late? Or is it too far gone for her to even try?

What is going on with Becca’s daughter Molly?

When Becca’s daughter Lauren called, Becca wanted to know why she hadn’t heard from her younger daughter Molly. Lauren was pretty tight-lipped and it sort of seemed like she was hiding something from her mum. Lauren assured her mum that Molly was “fine” and Becca “needed to stop worrying”. But we’re not so convinced.

It seems like Becca’s mum isn’t the only one keeping secrets from her. Jim also seems obvious to any issues Molly might be having so what’s really going on there and will it all hit the fan in the third and final episode? We can’t wait to find out…

Maryland continues on Wednesday, May 24 at 9pm on ITV1. Episodes are also available on ITVX.

