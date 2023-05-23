‘Distracted’ Maryland viewers declare ‘it’s all I can see’ after first episode of new Suranne Jones drama

Maryland is the newest drama offering on ITV1, but many viewers have admitted they were distracted by one element of the emotional three-part drama.

The drama, which follows two sisters who discover their mother had a secret second life, has a star-studded cast led by Suranne Jones and Eve Best. But one cast member is proving particularly distracting to many viewers of the drama.

Maryland stars Suranne Jones and Eve Best (Credit: ITV)

Maryland: ITV1 viewers ‘distracted’ by cast member with an iconic role

While we all know Maryland star Suranne Jones for her iconic roles such as Karen McDonald in Coronation Street and Doctor Foster, it was another member of the cast who proved distracting for viewers.

Oscar-winning actress Stockard Channing plays Cathy, a close friend of Rosaline and Becca’s mysterious mother. While Stockard has had many starring roles over the years, there is one role she’s best known for – Rizzo in Grease. Stockard played the iconic bad girl in the 1978 musical when she was 33. But many viewers admitted when they looked at the actress, now 79, they could only see Rizzo.

One person wrote: “Anyone else spot Rizzo from Grease in Maryland yet?” Another person added: “Have I just seen Rizzo from Grease on Maryland?” A third person posted the Leonardo Dicaprio pointing meme with the caption: “Everyone when Rizzo appeared on screen.”

Stockard Channing plays Cathy in the ITV1 drama (Credit: ITV)

‘I keep expecting her to burst into song’

A fourth fan agreed: “All I see is Rizzo when Stockard Channing is on the screen.” Another fan wrote: “She will only ever be Rizzo to me.”

Another viewer referenced Rizzo’s iconic performance of There Are Worst Things I Could Do. They joked: “Loving Maryland. Great cast, and I’m sure there will be more twists and turns in the last two episodes. I keep expecting Stockard Channing to burst into song though.”

Rizzo is ageing well and still hiding the hickey from Kinnicky!

Other viewers commented about how good 79-year-old actress Stockard looks. One person said: “Rizzo is ageing well and still hiding the hickey from Kinnicky!” Another person added: “Rizzo has aged well. Grease is the word.”

But one viewer complained that the actress is more than just her role in Grease! They wrote: “Stockard is soo much more than just Betty Rizzo. You all need to watch The Business of Strangers now that is a great film to talk about or even see her at the theatre. Please let Grease go. Stockard likes to live in the present.”

