Mary Berry is back with a brand new series tonight (Thursday November 11), and Love To Cook promises to be another hit in her long and incredible career.

Or should we say Dame Mary Berry?

Brilliant and beloved Mary, 86, was awarded the honour only weeks ago.

But her squeaky-clean reputation isn’t totally squeaky-clean…

Mary in new series Love To Cook (Credit: BBC)

Mary Berry – Love To Cook: Why was she arrested in America?

In the early 1990s, Dame Mary was arrested at a US airport.

Yes, you read that correctly – Dame Mary was once arrested.

In 2018, she appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where she confessed to a rather sticky incident.

“I was asked to go to America to do cookery demonstrations, and I’m very particular at getting everything right,” she told Graham.

She continued: “I thought I ought to have my recipes, all the ingredients weighed out in case the plane is late… I can go straight on stage to do my cookery demonstration.

“And so I weighed out each recipe in little bags. I had the flour, and the sugar, and everything grouped together…”

Mary revealed all on The Graham Norton Show (Credit: BBC)

Out came the sniffer dogs!

However, these meticulously weighed-out bags didn’t go down well with security.

So much so, they set off the sniffer dogs!

“Suddenly the airport became empty and there were just uniformed people,” she continued.

Soon, Dame Mary was placed in a cell where an officer asked her if she was planning to make money from her “white packets”.

Her response?

“Oh, I do, and my fee has already been agreed!”

Mary visits a home fruit and veg grower in episode one (Credit: BBC)

What is Mary Berry – Love To Cook all about?

Dame Mary returns to our screens with a new series, just in time for the lead-up to Christmas.

The former Great British Bake Off judge says of the series: “Over the past year many have had unexpected time on their hands at home and have found a love of cooking to be comforting and healing in very difficult times.

“Love to Cook is all about celebrating just that, with wonderful characters as I travel the British Isles in a quest to meet and share in our passion for food.”

In tonight’s first episode, Mary cooks up aubergine caponata, a warming vegetable noodle soup, her luxurious chicken and herb casserole and a delicious sunshine cake.

Don’t mind if we do, Mary.

She also finds time to share some quick tips about how to make the most of preserving and cooking with herbs.

But Mary also visits Taira, who grows her own fruit and veg in her garden after years of only growing things on her balcony.

And then there’s a visit to the Rhondda Valley to meet allotment maestro Terry.