Married At First Sight UK star Owen has admitted that he was reluctant to tie the knot in front of the show’s cameras.

The Channel 4 show returns on Tuesday evening (October 6), and viewers will get to see whether Owen’s journey with Michelle turns out to be a successful one.

Married at First Sight stars Owen and Shareen appeared on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Michelle and Owen on Married at First Sight UK?

During an appearance on ITV show Lorraine, Owen opened up about his true feelings regarding being on the reality series, and what he wishes he could have done differently.

“I personally would have rather done it without the cameras,” he told Lorraine.

“Every emotion you can feel, I felt. Excited, scared, hyper. I’d just met all her family and friends! I couldn’t stand still until after the ceremony.”

Owen and Michelle walk down the aisle in the new series of Married at First Sight (Credit: ITV)

“It’s a bit like internet dating in a way isn’t it?” questioned Lorraine.

Owen continued: “I found out six weeks before the wedding I was matched with Michelle. No difference in my mind to a normal wedding.

“You don’t take it lightly. It’s a massive, massive thing that needs to be taken seriously,” he added.

Owen wished the cameras hadn’t been there (Credit: ITV)

What’s happened to previous Married At First Sight couples?

The show has a long and tumultuous history when it comes to the success rates of its couples.

The premise of the show is that two people who have never met are “scientifically matched” by dating experts who believe that they make the perfect couple on paper.

So far there have been marriages, divorces and even some couples who were so incompatible that they couldn’t even force themselves to walk down the aisle at the end of the show.

Steph and Jonathan sadly split in the end (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened to Steph and Jonathan?

Nurse Stephanie and property manager Jonathan were the first to say “I do” on the last series.

Viewers were adamant that the pair were going to split, and they turned out to be right.

Instead of a loving present to his new wife, Jonathan ended up gifting Steph with annulment papers at Christmas.

After weeks of back and forth and seeing a sex and relationship expert, the pair finally decided enough was enough.

