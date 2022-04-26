Married At First Sight Australia: Other Aussie reality shows to explore on E4

Season 9 of Married At First Sight Australia has come to an end on E4, leaving fans devastated.

The series kept us all hooked to the TV for a few months with its shocking scandals and explosive drama.

But what will we watch now that it’s over?

Here’s a list of other Aussie shows to enjoy on E4 that can fill our Married At First Sight shaped hole.

E4’s The Bachelor Australia is due to start filming next month (Credit: E4)

The Bachelor Australia

The iconic dating show The Bachelor has never failed to keep us entertained.

And now fans can treat themselves to an Australian version of the fan favourite show on E4!

The show follows one single man on his search to find true love, as a group of 25 women battle for the chance to win him over.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

The reality series starts filming in Australia next month.

But in the meantime, series 1 through 8 are all available on All4.

The reality series Seven Year Switch Australia sees four couples put their relationships to the test (Credit: E4)

Seven Year Switch Australia

Seven Year Switch Australia follows four Aussie couples in rocky relationships switch partners with a total stranger for two weeks.

It should go some way to filling the hole left by Married At First Sight Australia.

Towards the end of the two weeks the couples have a final decision ceremony where they determine whether or not their relationships have a future.

Read more: After Life season 3 ending explained

All 3 seasons of the jaw-dropping show can be found on All4.

The reality series Wife Swap Australia is available on Channel 4 (Credit: E4)

Wife Swap Australia

Wife Swap Australia is another Aussie remake of an iconic reality TV series.

The show follows two wives from polar backgrounds as they temporarily switch families and lives.

But as they navigate emotive issues such as politics, gender and race, the different families are bound to plunge into chaos.

All seasons of First Dates Australia are available on Channel 4 (Credit: E4)

First Dates Australia

First Dates Australia involves single men and women from across the country going on blind dates in a bid to find true love.

After being paired by a matchmaker, the contestants meet their date for the first time in a restaurant in Sydney.

At the end of the date the couple are asked if they would like to see each other again.

The property show Love It Or List It Australia is available on Channel 4 (Credit: E4)

Love It Or List It Australia

Love It Or List It Australia follows homeowners who aren’t happy with their living space, as they decide to either renovate their houses or put them up for sale.

The popular property show is hosted by real estate expert Andrew Winter and design guru Neale Whitaker.

While there is no news on whether the show will return this year yet, all four previous seasons are available to watch on All4.

Quite the substitute for Married At First Sight Australia!

Caitlyn Jenner starred on Celebrity Big Brother Australia last year (Credit: E4)

Celebrity Big Brother Australia

Celebrity Big Brother Australia is perfect for anyone longing for a bit of celebrity drama.

The series follows a group of celebrities as they all live together in a house where they face tasks and avoid evictions.

The reality show has starred legends like Caitlyn Jenner, Jessika Power and even Meghan Markle’s half brother Thomas Markle Jr.

The latest season of Celebrity Big Brother Australia aired in February but you can catch up on All4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our Married at First Sight Australia alternatives.