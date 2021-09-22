Manhunt: The Night Stalker on ITV: Who plays Martin Clunes’ wife and is she connected to Alice in Vicar of Dibley?

Manhunt: The Night Stalker continues on ITV1 this week, with Martin Clunes reprising his role as DCI Colin Sutton – but who plays his wife Louise Sutton?

What has actress Claudie Blakley been in before? And is she connected to Alice in The Vicar of Dibley?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Martin Clunes as DCI Sutton and Claudie Blakley as Louise Sutton in Manhunt (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Martin Clunes’ wife in Manhunt: The Night Stalker?

Claudie Blakley portrays Martin Clunes’ wife in the second series of Manhunt.

The actress reprises her role as Colin Sutton’s wife Louise Sutton in the ITV1 drama.

Claudie’s character Louise works for Surrey Police.

In the first series of Manhunt, we learn that she was taken off the Milly Dowler case because it was suggested she couldn’t be trusted not to share information about it with her husband.

Louise is seen to be working as an analyst for Surrey Police.

A profile on LinkedIn suggests that Louise was a Crime Pattern Analyst for the West Yorkshire Police department for three years.

Following that she joined the Kent Police department as an intelligence Analyst for seven months before joining the Surrey Police department.

What has Claudie Blakley been in before?

Claudie has been on our TV screens since 1996, when she appeared as Sandra in No Bananas.

The actress has appeared in the likes of Touching Evil, The Bill, Gosford Park and Mr Charity during her long career.

However, she is probably best known for her role as Emma Timmins in the BBC drama series Lark Rise to Candleford.

She also played Martha in Cranford from 2007 to 2009.

Claudie has also starred in Flesh and Blood, Grantchester, Cranford and Playing the Field.

Claudie Blakley stars as Martin Clunes’ wife Louise Sutton in Manhunt (Credit: Splash)

Manhunt Martin Clunes wife – is she connected to Alice in The Vicar of Dibley?

Emma Chambers played beloved character Alice Tinker in the cast of The Vicar of Dibley.

There is actually no connection between Emma Chambers and Claudie Blakley.

Although TV fans have often confused the two as a result of their similarities.

Search for one, and often a picture of the other actress comes up instead.

Sadly, Emma Chambers died in February 2018 at the age of 53.

She died of a heart attack.

Manhunt Martin Clunes wife: How old is Claudie Blakley?

Claudie Blakley was born on January 4 1974 in Easthampstead, Berkshire.

She is currently 47 years old.

Performing is in Claudie’s blood.

Her father Alan Blakley was a musician and a member of 1960s chart-toppers The Tremeloes.

Meanwhile, her mother Lin Blakley is the actress who played Pam Coker in EastEnders.

Claudie’s older sister, Kirsten, is the lead singer of indie band Little Spitfire.

Emma Chambers as Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley (Credit: BBC One)

Is she married? Does she have children?

Claudie, who plays Martin Clunes’ wife in Manhunt, is married to Ross Anderson.

He is a Scottish-born actor, who appeared in Des as Douglas Stewart.

Ross also portrayed PC Richard Bran in Three Girls, and Private Lomax in Privates.

Claudie and Ross, 34, live in Surrey with their young daughter Mabel, now three.

Manhunt continues on Wednesday September 22 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

