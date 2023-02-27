MAFSA star Martha Kalifatidis welcomes first baby as she shares adorable pictures and surprise name

MAFSA star Martha Kalifatidis has welcomed her first child with her fiancé Michael Brunelli.

The pair announced the birth of their “perfect” baby boy in a heart-warming Instagram photo on Monday (February 27).

Martha also revealed her son’s name – and it isn’t what many fans expected!

Martha and Michael announced the birth of their first child together (Credit: E4)

MAFSA star Martha Kalifatidis has welcomed her first baby

Martha and Michael found love on the dating show, MAFSA, back in 2019.

Sparks were flying between the pair ever since their first encounter at the alter and they went on to become one of cutest couples on the reality series.

Years later, the couple are still going strong and have now welcomed their first child together.

The pair announced the exciting news on Martha’s Instagram.

Alongside an adorable photo of their baby son, Martha wrote: “Lucius Brunelli. He’s here, he’s perfect.”

In the comments, Michael also clarified how to pronounce their baby’s name.

He added: “LOO-SHUS if you’re wondering.”

Many fans took to the comments to share their joy for the couple.

One wrote: “Congratulations to you both. Lucius is just gorgeous.”

Another fan added: “Ohhh well done Mumma!!! You did it! Hope you’re recovering okay. He is absolute perfection.”

Someone else said: “Congratulations!! Enjoy the wonderful ride that is parenthood.”

Martha’s baby son’s name came as a surprise to fans (Credit: E4)

However, the baby’s name came as a surprise as some fans believed that she had leaked her baby’s name earlier this month.

On her Instagram Stories, the reality star revealed that the baby would have a classic Italian name.

When one fan asked the star: “Will you use Greek or Italian baby names or is it not important?”

Martha replied: “He has an Italian name, because he was conceived in Italy…”

She also shared a page from a photo album at her baby shower which appeared to name the child.

Martha’s mother Mary wrote in the book: “Dearest, Giuseppe, you are my first grandchild.”

She added: “Love you Giuseppe. Can’t wait to meet you.”

