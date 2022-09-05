MAFS Australia star Martha Kalifatidis has announced that she is expecting a baby with her co-star and fiancé Michael Brunelli.

Martha and Michael were one of the cutest couples on Married At First Sight Australia in 2019 and one of the show’s few success stories to come out of the experiment.

And the pair are still stronger than ever as they’ve revealed that they’re expecting their first child together!

MAFSA star Martha Kalifatidis is expecting her first child with Michael Brunelli (Credit: E4)

Martha Kalifatidis announces she is pregnant

The couple met on MAFSA back in 2019 and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

The pair left MAFSA viewers shedding a tear after they declared their love for each other in their final vows and Michael told Martha that he would uproot his life in Melbourne to move to Bondi.

After filming the series, the couple are still together and are going stronger than ever as they announced that they were engaged last year.

However, the pair left their followers concerned after they recently stopped being active on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a video explaining why they have been absent and announcing their baby news.

In the video, they said: “We wanted to explain our situation and make a little bit of an announcement. Martha is pregnant.”

In the caption, they also added: “It’s time we explained our absence. Thank you to everyone who reached out to us, we really do appreciate it.”

Martha Kalifatidis was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum (Credit: E4)

Martha’s pregnancy hasn’t been easy

However, Martha – who found herself in the drama during MAFSA and sparked criticism from viewers for some of her behaviour – also added that her pregnancy has been challenging for the couple.

She explained: “It hasn’t been this exciting, wonderful time for us. I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining.

“We are so excited, we are so happy, it was a complete surprise. But at five weeks I was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

“Which is severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief. It is 24-7. I literally didn’t get out of bed for two months.”

Martha also shared that she lost 10 kilograms in five weeks.

“We’ve just been in and out of the emergency room and hospital,” Martha said before gushing over her “amazing” doctor who has helped her through the intense condition.

The MAFSA star said: “But here in Melbourne I have been seeing an amazing doctor and she has been given me some medication which has literally been life changing.

“It is helping me to feel human again and start moving around again.”

Fans flooded the comments, congratulating the couple on their big news.

One fan wrote: “Awww I’m so happy for you guys. Congratulations you two!!”

Another said: “Congratulations!! Best news!! So happy for you both.”

Someone else commented: “Congratulations guys. So happy to hear you are feeling a little better. We’ve missed you both!”

