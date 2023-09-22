Georges on MAFS UK / Peggy
‘Worst best man speech ever!’ MAFS UK viewers disgusted by story about groom Georges pooing himself

Ew.

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

MAFS UK viewers were left disgusted by the “worst best man speech ever” that was made during Georges wedding last night.

Georges’ best man did little to sell his friend to his new wife and her family as he recounted a disgusting story in which the groom pooed himself.

Georges on MAFS UK
Georges got married last night (Credit: E4)

What happened on MAFS UK last night?

Last night’s edition of Married At First Sight saw Georges tie the knot with Peggy.

Georges – who proved to be…quite the character…was probably hoping for a better speech from his best man than the one he got.

Taking to the stage at the reception, Georges’ best man, Cameron, stood up and gave what some viewers have described as the “worst best man speech ever”.

“Last year, we were in France in his parent’s home and we were lying by the pool,” Cameron said.

“And Georges loves budgie smugglers,” he then continued. “If you don’t know what they are, they’re classic Speedos.

Georges on MAFS UK
Georges’ best man probably didn’t paint the best picture of him (Credit: E4)

‘Worst best man speech ever’

Cameron then continued. “We were lying by the pool and Georges sprinted inside.

“And he came back outside in a different outfit,” he then said. At this point during the speech, Georges had his head in his hands.

He then did an impression of Georges, saying: “I’ve had a bit of a bad time. I pooed myself.”

Cue no laughter and awkward, unimpressed faces all around. “[Bleep] me, I mean Cameron,” Georges sighed while chatting to the cameras later.

“I mean, hopefully, this speech gets better,” Cameron said. Spoilers – it didn’t.

Cameron on MAFS UK
Cameron’s speech was atrocious (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK viewers slam Cameron’s speech

Viewers were just as unimpressed by Cameron’s speech as the wedding guests.

“Worst best man speech ever! Who in their right mind would tell a story of someone [bleeping] their speedos? I would kill him,” one E4 viewer fumed.

“The best man’s speech, I’m cringing,” another tweeted. “Seriously wtf was that best man’s speech all about, basically nothing nice or caring about Georges in any way. Maybe that’s cause he isn’t,” a third said. 

“What was that best man speech,” another laughed. “What an awful speech from a best man at a wedding,” a fifth said.

“Why are we talking about poo at a wedding,” another asked.

We wish we knew…

Read more: MAFS UK fans figure out the real reason trans bride Ella and Nathanial are on the show?

MAFS UK continues on E4 and Channel 4 on Monday, September 25 at 9pm. 

Married At First Sight UK Season 8 Episode 3 | Recap | Review

