MAFS UK fans figure out the real reason trans bride Ella and Nathanial are on the show?

MAFS UK fans believe they’ve figured out the “real” reason trans bride Ella and her new hubby, Nathanial, are on the show.

Viewers’ speculation was sent into overdrive as Ella and Nathanial’s honeymoon to Mexico quickly turned sour during last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 22).

It wasn’t the honeymoon of dreams for the couple (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK: Ella and Nathanial’s honeymoon turns sour

Last night’s edition of Married at First Sight saw Ella and Nathanial jet off on their honeymoon to Mexico. Despite the early promise of chemistry between the couple, as shown in their wedding, things quickly soured during the honeymoon.

Ella called Nathanial out for not acting as though he fancied her before things got even more heated when she accused her new husband of “acting”. Nathanial hit back at his new wife, accusing her of performing for the camera.

A heated argument on the beach later in the episode saw Nathanial seemingly expose his bride’s secret – that she had previously been a stripper.

Ella and Nathanial’s honeymoon ended with the latter eating his dinner alone in the apartment rather than going down to meet his new bride at a restaurant.

Nathanial and Ella have been slammed (Credit: E4)

MAFS UK viewers declare ‘real’ reason Ella and Nathanial are on the show

Following Nathanial and Ella’s dramatic honeymoon, viewers believe they’ve figured out the “real” reason the couple are on the show.

Some fans of the show are of the opinion that Ella and Nathanial are on MAFS so that they can become reality TV stars.

“Nathaniel and Ella will “keep trying” until the bitter end for the TV exposure. And the experts know that when they pair people up. You can’t kid us. Still going to watch, though!” one viewer tweeted.

“Already sense that Ella signed up for this series to make a career in TV for themselves not to find a husband. Shame people take slots on MAFSUK and deny those who truly want to find love,” another said. “I think the same could be said of Nathaniel tbqh,” someone replied.

“Ella and Nathaniel just here to become TV personalities how can it break down so quickly,” a third wrote.

“No way Ella and Nathaniel will write ‘Leave’ at the commitment ceremony, no matter how much arguing they do. They like the TV cameras too much!” another said.

Nathanial came under fire (Credit: E4)

Nathanial called out for ‘exposing’ Ella’s ‘secret’

Meanwhile, Nathanial came under fire last night for exposing the fact that Ella used to strip, something she claimed she isn’t “ashamed” of.

“Whatever about Ella being different on and off camera, Nathanial had NO RIGHT to call Ella out for being a stripper, as if it’s a big dirty secret. That was low down. It shows him as immature and prejudiced, especially coming from someone who accepts everyone like he claims,” one viewer fumed.

“Nathanial threw shade just because Ella was a stripper? Sheesh! Get back into the TARDIS and head back to the 1900s Nathanial!” another said.

“Wtf has been a stripper got to do with anything?? Just admit you’re not feeling it, Nathanial,” another viewer wrote.

Read more: MAFS UK viewers make U-turn on divisive couple: ‘Who’d have thought?’

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.