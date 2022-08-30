MAFS UK bosses forced to step in over heated row between experts in new series

MAFS UK has returned to our screens for season 7 and, according to expert Paul C Brunson, the new series is back with even more drama and unforgettable arguments.

Talking on the MAFS UK reunion, Paul shared the latest gossip and secrets about the new series.

And we were shocked to find out that the E4 bosses had to intervene with a heated row he had with his co-star!

Paul C Brunson admits he got into a heated debate with his co-star (Credit: E4)

E4 bosses stepped in over heated row in the new series of MAFS UK

During the Married At First Sight UK reunion, last year’s stars met up to discuss what they are up to now and reveal their thoughts on the new series.

The stars were also joined by the show’s experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

Talking with former stars Marilyse Corrigan and Matt Jameson, Paul shared some inside secrets about the new series including a heated row between two experts at a dinner party.

Paul admitted that this year a heated row broke out between himself and another expert which forced producers to step in.

The expert said the E4 bosses intervened as he and psychologist Mel Schilling clashed over a dinner party scene involving the couples.

He said: “I can’t say who it’s over but it was a dinner party about midway through. We were very emotional.”

“There was one moment when, it was Mel and myself, where we had a differing of opinion and we didn’t stop. We’re two very assertive personalities.

“If we’re on the same page no one get in front of us, but if we’re not on the same page… and I remember we debated it out so it was so big that the producers had to stop us. The producers had to say ‘stop’.”

Paul revealed that things escalated between him and Mel Schilling in the new series of MAFS UK

Paul teases that the experts will have more of a debate this series

The MAFS expert says that the UK experts differ from those on the Australian series because they tend to debate with each other more.

He also hinted that we’ll see more of this in the new series!

Paul claimed: “Mel said ‘In Australia we all have the same opinion we can’t debate like this, I like that we’re debating out these differences’. So that’s where it started and then it built to the point where in this series we actually had an argument at one point. It was just straight-up arguing.

“But I think this is good. It shows how much we care and if we are doing that behind the scenes it suggests how great our result will be of our discussions.”

Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 from Monday to Thursday at 9pm.

