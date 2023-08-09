Good news for Made In Chelsea fans – there’s a new series just around the corner and we’re counting down the days to get our fix of drama from the people of SW3.

This time, they jetted off to Corsica, France, and it sounded like a very explosive trip.

In a new video posted on the official Made In Chelsea Instagram account, the cast have described the summer spin-off series, which airs August 13, as “dramatic”, “chaotic” and “scandalous”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Made in Chelsea (@e4chelsea)

Made In Chelsea new series

The caption read: “#MadeInChelsea returns Sunday at 9pm on @e4grams. And my three words… I. CAN’T. WAIT.”

But before the show has even hit our screens, fans reckon they’ve spotted a blossoming new romance between two cast members. Taking to social media, many have speculated whether Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers could be an item this series.

One user commented on Instagram: “Wondering if Yas and Sam get together,” while another said: “Yaz and Prince ohhh my!!!! Cant wait for Made In Chelsea to start.”

Others are speculating whether Sam will be the “villain” as one said: “That smile on Princey’s face.. you can tell he’s the villain this series.”

Another predicted trouble, writing: “Here comes trouble…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Y Z Y A S M I N E 🤍 (@yasmine_myz)

Sam was previously in an on/off relationship with Inga Valentiner. However, fans are convinced that they split after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all traces of each other.

Inga also hinted at her single status as she posted a TikTok video last month, saying: “If you’re having boy problems I feel bad for you hun. I got 99 problems but a [bleep] ain’t one.”

Inga Valentiner and Sam Prince sparked split rumours (Credit: E4)

Opening up about the new series, Yasmine admitted it had been an “experience”.

She told Grazia: “Filming in Corsica has been an absolute experience. It has been a rollercoaster. If I knew what Corsica would have been like, I wouldn’t have believed it. I have learned a lot from this trip, and I think it’s going to be a big series. As a teaser for you, I have a few fall outs with some close friends, unfortunately. It’s obviously intense as it’s a small island!”

Made In Chelsea: Corsica will air Sunday 13 August – Thursday 17 August on E4.

Read more: Jamie Laing reveals shocking honeymoon disaster following wedding to Sophie Habboo

Will you be tuning in? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.