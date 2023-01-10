Farmer Will Young will be entering the Love Island villa in the new series.

However, the star has already been inundated with death threats – before the show has even started!

Will is known for his viral TikTok account where he opens up about his farm life.

But his videos recently came under fire amid claims by PETA that he shared “disgusting” content to his millions of followers.

Love Island star Will Young came under fire for sharing graphic video on his TikTok account (Credit: ITV)

Love Island star Will Young plagued by death threats

TikTok star Farmer Will will be joining the line-up of islanders in the new series of Love Island.

The 23-year-old farmer rose to fame by sharing his farming content on his TikTok account.

In the viral videos, Will opens up about the life of being a farmer and the realities of some of the more gruesome antics.

However, the internet star has already found himself in hot water after he shared what some called a graphic video with his million followers.

In the video, Will aids a prolapsed sheep on the farm.

Viewers were left squeamish when he showed himself using his bare hands to help the pregnant sheep.

Other content showed Will coming to the rescue and helping a sheep give birth after the head and hooves got stuck.

Will Young shares farm footage in his TikTok videos (Credit: TikTok)

PETA brands Will ‘disgusting’

However, the graphic content in his videos drew lots of criticism from fans and even the animal charity PETA.

Sharing one particular video from 2020 on its social media, PETA claimed: “This farmer is a disgusting creep. He’s dancing over her body as she gives birth.”

In the clip, set to a techno house music background, Will can be seen delivering the lamb and rubbing it to warm it up.

He then gives it a victory jiggle for the camera.

In an interview with Financial Times, Will addressed the complaints he had received and explained that the video sparked lots of death threats from trolls.

Reflecting on his videos, the Love Island star also said: “It was just two hooves and a head.

“Pull it out, job done. I’d never had got the camera out for a situation I wasn’t control of.”

Since then, he relaxed his videos, swapping music for a detailed commentary – and the death threats turned into messages of support.

He added that his next birthing video “got three million more views than the previous one”.

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: Love Island 2023 cast: ITV announces stars for winter series ahead of launch

Love Island returns on Monday, January 16 at 9pm on ITV2.

So are you looking forward to the new series of Love Island? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.