Love Island 2023 cast: ITV announces stars for winter series ahead of launch

Love Island 2023 is just around the corner, with the hit ITV2 show set to return this month for a winter series.

Now, ITV has announced the first batch of singles who will be heading to the villa in South Africa next week!

Who is in Love Island 2023?

Love Island is back next Monday (January 16) for a new winter series set in South Africa.

It will be the first to feature Maya Jama as host following Laura Whitmore‘s decision to step down last year.

Today, ITV has revealed who the first lot of singles to enter the villa are going to be.

The first star revealed to be entering the villa is 22-year-old Tanya Manhenga, a biomedical student from Liverpool.

“I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a Villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want,” Tanya said.

Tanya will be joined by Kai Fagan, a 24-year-old PE teacher from Manchester.

Who else is joining Love Island 2023?

Speaking about joining Love Island, Kai said: “I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them.”

Kai then revealed that he plays rugby 7s for Jamaica and has three different degrees from three different universities.

I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations.

Also heading into the villa is Lana Jenkins, a 25-year-old makeup artist from Luton.

Speaking about her chances with love, Lana said: “I fall in love quickly.

“I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week.”

She also revealed that she works with a lot of celebrities as a makeup artist.

More singles heading into the villa

The fourth single confirmed to be heading onto the hit ITV show is 25-year-old financial advisor Ron Hall.

Ron, from Essex, is blind in one eye and believes he’ll bring “fun and charisma” into the villa.

“I just want to be naturally myself in there, have good times, and make memories. I think people will enjoy my company,” he said.

The fifth single entering the villa is Anna-May Robey. The 20-year-old is from Swansea and works as a Payroll administrator.

Speaking about joining the show, she said: “I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh. I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she’s like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’

“I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone.”

More singles announced

Also joining Maya Jama‘s first season of the show is Will Young.

Will, who is not related to the singer of the same name, is a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire.

“Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work,” Will said.

“Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife.”

The seventh star joining the show is Tanyel Revan.

Speaking ahead of joining the ITV2 show, Tanyel said: “I’m hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good looking and happy.

“I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?”

Speaking about what she’ll bring to the villa, she said: “Energy, confidence, I’m funny, loud, feisty, charismatic.”

Another single getting his swim shorts ready for South Africa next week is Shaq Muhammed.

Shaq is a 24-year-old from London who works as an airport security officer who will be hoping to follow in Davide‘s footsteps and win the show.

“I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationships,” he said.

“So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life?” he continued.

Who else is heading into the Villa?

Hopefully, I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully, she’s in the Villa,” he added.

Another single entering the villa next week is Olivia Hawkins.

Olivia is 27 and from Brighton, where she works as a ring girl and actress.

“I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life,” she said.

Another young single heading looking for love is Harris Namani.

Harris is a 23-year-old tv salesman from Doncaster.

“I’ve never found love. I think this is the show that can help me,” he said.

“It’s the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I’ve obviously not found the right one myself.”

