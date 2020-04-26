Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague complains about 'lockdown captivity'

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has complained that living in her luxury Manchester apartment with boyfriend Tommy Fury is 'like absolute captivity'.

The model took to her Instagram stories to share the view from her luxury flat, which spans across two floors and boasts a private sauna, to share her frustrations.

She also called out local residents for milling around outside, while she was indoors in her luxury home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lockdown days like this make apartment living feel like absolute captivity.

Initially Molly-Mae and Tommy, also from the ITV2 show, had chosen to self-isolate at her parents' home in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, before returning to Manchester to their luxury digs.

While the model had initially been glad to self-isolate with family, she appeared to have returned home when she began sharing pictures on her Instagram account from her home in Manchester.

Lockdown captivity

In an Instagram story from her apartment, Molly shared a video of locals milling around with the caption: "Still so many people out?"

She later added: "Lockdown days like this make apartment living feel like absolute captivity."

While she and Tommy don't have access to a garden, they do have plenty of space in the stunning two-floor apartment which features walk-in wardrobes, spare bedrooms and a private sauna.

Criticised for moving

Recently the Love Island pair have come under criticism for appearing to flout the rules around social distancing, by moving back to their Manchester home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, despite an insider explaining they hadn't come into contact with anyone but each other, has angered fans who took to social media to call out the couple.

On Reddit, one fumed: "Molly and Tommy have been posting pictures and videos from quarantine at Molly’s parents house, at one point I remember Molly saying, 'So glad we chose to isolate here'.

"Now she has posted on Instagram and she is back in Manchester at her and Tommy’s flat.

"I appreciate this isn’t the worst thing in the world but travelling between homes is deemed non essential travel.

"I think it’s a bit silly of her to change location and post showing she has."

