Love Island contestants will be 'tested for COVID-19' this summer

This year's Love Island contestants will be tested for Covid-19.

The ITV2 show is set to return this summer, despite the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

And producers are making plans to test the new crop of sexy singletons for the virus to prevent it spreading in the villa.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Producers are optimistic the series could go ahead.

Taking no risks

"But they don’t want to take any risks with coronavirus spreading on set so are looking at testing contestants in advance.

"Talk of hosting the show in the UK has been vetoed. There would be nothing more depressing than seeing lovers huddled under blankets and umbrellas and stomping around in wellies.

"But if lockdown restrictions are lifted soon crew will work towards an August or September start date."

An ITV spokesman told the paper: "It’s too early to comment."

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Love Island bosses are doing "everything possible" to try to ensure the summer series – hosted by Laura Whitmore - can still take place.

A source said: "The production team is now doing everything possible to prepare for the new series.

"It's a difficult time but it's a case of 'all systems go'. They're determined not to let the virus stop the series going ahead."

Vetting Islanders

Producers are reportedly using video calls to vet potential Islanders for the upcoming series.

The source added to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "Obviously they can't have meetings or meet potential contestants.

"But they're finding ways of getting things done in a different way.

"Lots of the casting process is being done via video calls."

