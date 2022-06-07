Gemma from Love Island‘s dad is legendary ex-footballer Michael Owen – and it seems like everyone knows but her fellow contestants!

Michael got a ribbing when it was announced that his daughter would be taking part in the show – and it only got worse for the 42-year-old last night (Monday, June 6).

Gemma is a contestant on Love Island this year (Credit: ITV)

Love Island returns

Last night saw Love Island return to our screens, with a host of new contestants looking for love.

One contestant, in particular, has caught viewers’ attention already – namely Gemma Owen.

The reason for this? Because her father is ex-England football star, Michael Owen.

Much has already been said about Michael’s daughter being on the show – with the football star being the subject of plenty of mocking online.

Gemma made her debut on the show last night, and has already coupled up with one boy and kissed Davide during a game of dares.

Michael, of course, was on the wrong end of a ribbing during and after yesterday’s show.

Michael was on the receiving end of some memes (Credit: BT Sports / YouTube)

Love Island memes

There were plenty of memes about Michael during last night’s show, however, he might not even see them.

The ex-Liverpool star reportedly ‘fled’ the country this week and is currently sunning it up in Germany while Gemma is in the villa.

Whether Michael is looking at them or not, here are some of our favourite memes being made about him!

Michael Owen thinking of ways to get Gemma out of the villa tonight #LoveIsland ￼ pic.twitter.com/enzYtQAwxY — Alan Finn (@AlanFinn16) June 6, 2022

Michael Owen seeing Gemma get with an italian man after the euros #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5LuKWUAz7r — Ethan (@ethan_1877) June 6, 2022

Michael Owen sending his daughter to the Villa thinking she’ll be playing under Stevie G 😂😂😭 #LoveIsland — J7 (@lfcJ7_) June 6, 2022

More memes

The memes didn’t end there though. Plenty more kept coming throughout the show.

michael owen watching gemma talking to an italian after what they did to us #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Py68uuTAr7 — Ells🤍 (@elle_444x) June 6, 2022

Michael Owen hasn’t been this terrified of an Italian since Fabio Capello dropped him from the England squad #loveisland — Rossco (@HeartandHutts) June 6, 2022

Michael when Gemma told everyone her last name and nobody noticed #loveisland pic.twitter.com/eEo6Gcf8nL — ewan (@ewan1865) June 6, 2022

How’s Michael Owen made a human even more stale than him — Jay Rimmer (@JayRimmer10) June 6, 2022

Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.

