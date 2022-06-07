Gemma Owen from Love Island and her dad, Michael Owen
TV

The best Love Island memes directed at Gemma’s dad Michael Owen as he ‘leaves the country!’

Some of these are hilarious

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Gemma from Love Island‘s dad is legendary ex-footballer Michael Owen – and it seems like everyone knows but her fellow contestants!

Michael got a ribbing when it was announced that his daughter would be taking part in the show – and it only got worse for the 42-year-old last night (Monday, June 6).

Gemma Owen smiling in a bikini on Love Island
Gemma is a contestant on Love Island this year (Credit: ITV)

Love Island returns

Last night saw Love Island return to our screens, with a host of new contestants looking for love.

One contestant, in particular, has caught viewers’ attention already – namely Gemma Owen.

The reason for this? Because her father is ex-England football star, Michael Owen.

Read more: Love Island viewers threaten to complain to Ofcom if Gemma and Davide get together amid age gap

Much has already been said about Michael’s daughter being on the show – with the football star being the subject of plenty of mocking online.

Gemma made her debut on the show last night, and has already coupled up with one boy and kissed Davide during a game of dares.

Michael, of course, was on the wrong end of a ribbing during and after yesterday’s show.

Michael Owen speaking into microphone
Michael was on the receiving end of some memes (Credit: BT Sports / YouTube)

Love Island memes

There were plenty of memes about Michael during last night’s show, however, he might not even see them.

The ex-Liverpool star reportedly ‘fled’ the country this week and is currently sunning it up in Germany while Gemma is in the villa.

Whether Michael is looking at them or not, here are some of our favourite memes being made about him!

More memes

The memes didn’t end there though. Plenty more kept coming throughout the show.

Read more: Silent Witness: Who is Tom Faulkner? How does he know Nikki? Who plays him?

Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub. 

What’s your favourite Michael Owen meme? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince Louis with his siblings at the jubilee
Prince Louis’ behaviour at Platinum Jubilee explained: ‘He tried so hard!’
Kate Middleton looks serious in pink outfit and Prince Louis shouting at Jubilee pageant
How Kate Middleton dealt with Louis shows she’s ‘confident parent,’ says Supernanny
William and Kate during royal engagement and Prince Louis looking up
William and Kate leave fans in hysterics with Louis comment in personal message after Jubilee
Prince Harry looking serious at Jubilee service and Prince William smiling
Prince Harry’s ‘sad’ moment with brother William during Jubilee service
Matt on The Chase, Bradley Walsh looking confused
Bradley Walsh shocked by The Chase contestant’s appearance following confession
Brenda Edwards looking sad on Loose Women and son Jamal on Loose Women
Brenda Edwards ‘in shock’ as she learns son Jamal’s cause of death