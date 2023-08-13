Love Island winner Jess Harding breaks silence on claims she’s had a tummy tuck amid villa weight gain

Love Island 2023 champ Jess Harding has set the record straight about claims she’s had a “tummy tuck” after gaining weight in the villa.

The 22-year-old aesthetics practitioner bagged the £50,000 prize with beau Sammy Root when they won this year’s series of the ITV show. Following her exit, Jess has been open about her weight gain during her summer of love after she was horribly fat-shamed by cruel viewers.

And now, Jess has been forced to speak out following reports she had undergone a “tummy tuck” following the show.

Jess has spoken out about the tummy tuck claims (Credit: ITV)

Jess Harding undergoes tummy tuck after Love Island stint?

Reports started circulating this week that Jess had undergone a “tummy tuck.” According to MailOnline, the blonde beauty shared a video on her Instagram Story of her undergoing the non-surgical procedure.

In the video, the Love Island winner can be seen lying down with a machine and belt wrapped around her stomach. She then showed before and after shots. It is unclear when the video was filmed, and the clip itself has since been uploaded to a Jess Harding fan account on TikTok.

The video soon made its rounds online and was picked up by many news outlets – so much so that Jess has since broken her silence on the rumours.

Love Island winner Jess shuts down tummy tuck rumours

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday (August 12) Jess uploaded a screenshot of the MailOnline article. The headline read: “Love Island winner Jess Harding undergoes ‘belly tuck’ procedure after gaining weight in the villa.”

Alongside the screenshot, Jess penned a lengthy caption where she shut down claims she had a tummy tuck.

I love my body as should we all.

“Happy Saturday! Hope you’re all having a lovely weekend,” Jess began. She then said: “Some of you may have seen a story about me having a tummy tuck.

“Just to be completely transparent, this isn’t true! Before Love Island I had wood therapy and non-invasive body contouring but nothing surgical.” She added: “I love my body as should we all, thank you for all of your support. Nothing goes unnoticed.”

Sammy and Jess won Love Island 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Jess reveals weight gain

Earlier this week, Jess was asked on an Instagram Q&A whether she lost weight in the villa. She said in a video reply: “No, I put weight on when I was in the villa.” Jess explained: “We were just eating and not moving around, just sitting in the sun.”

Then, turning to her boyfriend Sammy, who was in the driver’s seat, she added: “But oh well, I found a boyfriend.” Sammy cheered, with Jess laughing fondly at his response.

Despite things going from strength to strength for Jess and Sammy, the two don’t want to take things too quickly. Speaking to OK! magazine, Sammy said: “It’s just a case of having had an intense two months, we don’t want to rush anything. We want to do some travelling, have some fun together and take things as they come. We’re not going to rush anything, we’re very secure with each other.”

