Jess on Love Island 2023
TV

Love Island winner Jess Harding breaks silence on claims she’s had a tummy tuck amid villa weight gain

Jess is fresh from her Love Island win

By Joey Crutchley

Love Island 2023 champ Jess Harding has set the record straight about claims she’s had a “tummy tuck” after gaining weight in the villa.

The 22-year-old aesthetics practitioner bagged the £50,000 prize with beau Sammy Root when they won this year’s series of the ITV show. Following her exit, Jess has been open about her weight gain during her summer of love after she was horribly fat-shamed by cruel viewers.

And now, Jess has been forced to speak out following reports she had undergone a “tummy tuck” following the show.

Jess Harding on Love Island smiling
Jess has spoken out about the tummy tuck claims (Credit: ITV)

Jess Harding undergoes tummy tuck after Love Island stint?

Reports started circulating this week that Jess had undergone a “tummy tuck.” According to MailOnline, the blonde beauty shared a video on her Instagram Story of her undergoing the non-surgical procedure.

In the video, the Love Island winner can be seen lying down with a machine and belt wrapped around her stomach. She then showed before and after shots. It is unclear when the video was filmed, and the clip itself has since been uploaded to a Jess Harding fan account on TikTok.

The video soon made its rounds online and was picked up by many news outlets – so much so that Jess has since broken her silence on the rumours.

@jesshardingofficiall Belly tuck #loveisland #loveislandwinner ♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] [Extended] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua

Love Island winner Jess shuts down tummy tuck rumours

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday (August 12) Jess uploaded a screenshot of the MailOnline article. The headline read: “Love Island winner Jess Harding undergoes ‘belly tuck’ procedure after gaining weight in the villa.”

Alongside the screenshot, Jess penned a lengthy caption where she shut down claims she had a tummy tuck.

I love my body as should we all.

“Happy Saturday! Hope you’re all having a lovely weekend,” Jess began. She then said: “Some of you may have seen a story about me having a tummy tuck.

“Just to be completely transparent, this isn’t true! Before Love Island I had wood therapy and non-invasive body contouring but nothing surgical.” She added: “I love my body as should we all, thank you for all of your support. Nothing goes unnoticed.”

Sammy and Jess on Love Island 2023
Sammy and Jess won Love Island 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Jess reveals weight gain

Earlier this week, Jess was asked on an Instagram Q&A whether she lost weight in the villa. She said in a video reply: “No, I put weight on when I was in the villa.” Jess explained: “We were just eating and not moving around, just sitting in the sun.”

Then, turning to her boyfriend Sammy, who was in the driver’s seat, she added: “But oh well, I found a boyfriend.” Sammy cheered, with Jess laughing fondly at his response.

Despite things going from strength to strength for Jess and Sammy, the two don’t want to take things too quickly. Speaking to OK! magazine, Sammy said: “It’s just a case of having had an intense two months, we don’t want to rush anything. We want to do some travelling, have some fun together and take things as they come. We’re not going to rush anything, we’re very secure with each other.”

Read more: Kady McDermott reveals terrifying threats about not stepping foot in Yorkshire

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Love Island Weight Loss

Trending Articles

James Martin smirks
James Martin’s future at ITV revealed following ‘bullying’ allegations
Jane McDonald looking sad in St Lucia
Jane McDonald breaks down in tears as she makes confession about Eddie
Prince harry looking serious with Meghan Markle
Harry and Meghan handed ‘brutal reality check’ amid claims of Palace ‘bitterness’ over couple’s ‘sustained’ attacks
Chloe Kelly smiling
Chloe Kelly profile: Boyfriend, earnings and unflappable drive
Max George on MasterChef
Strictly star and singer Max George hits back after being accused of cheating AGAIN on Celeb MasterChef
Stephen Mulhern appearing on This Morning
Stephen Mulhern on the real reason he didn’t go on a ‘date in four years’