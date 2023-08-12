Kady McDermott reveals terrifying threats about not stepping foot in Yorkshire

Kady McDermott has revealed that she received threats to not step inside Yorkshire, following her time on Love Island.

The 27-year-old, who appeared in the recent series of the reality show this year, also starred in the second series of Love Island in 2016.

Recently appearing on the Staying Relevant podcast, Kady spoke to hosts Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson about the online threats she’s been receiving.

Kady appeared on Love Island this year, as well as the 2016 series (Credit: ITV)

Kady McDermott threats to not enter Yorkshire

Host Pete began: “l obviously watch Love Island but obviously, I know you and I love you. There were an awful lot of headlines about things that you’ve said, but then I’ve watched some more clips and you’ve not actually really slagged anyone off.

“What you’ve done is just said what you think and I think the problem is now, especially with the people that are on it now, or the people that just start in this industry, is that they don’t understand that you have a roller coaster when people are going to slag you off left right and centre.”

He added: “They think they’re going to be loved all the time but when they get out and they get their Instagrams and they’re gonna get start getting f***ing horrendous DMs from people.

Kady McDermott, pictured with Zachariah Noble, appeared in this year’s series of Love Island, as well as the 2016 series (Credit: ITV)

“And that’s part and parcel of what it is and you need a thick skin to do that.”

Kady then explained: “I’m getting death threats. To be fair, I’ve got a good following. And a lot of people have been really nice and they backed me. Anyone with a brain knows I’m not being mean. I’m getting told to go have cancer, not to come to Yorkshire because I’m going to get bottled.

“It’s ridiculous, if you actually watch the podcast instead of reading the headlines.”

Kady McDermott on Mitch

Kady also opened up about her feud with her fellow islander Mitch Taylor – from Yorkshire! Furthermore, the star claimed that Mitch caused a rift between her and other cast members.

Kady said: “Mitch is stirring the pot, Mitch is literally winding them up and getting everyone to be nasty about me.

“It’s actually been a bit thrown around about my age as well. Mitch is my age as well. He called me the pensioner, they call me retired. Bearing in mind Mitch is my age, Ouzy is older than me, and Leah is my age.”

